HALIFAX, NS, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

To that end, the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia have finalized a 10-year agreement under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), to get more homes built in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia will receive $170.9 million to invest in foundational infrastructure – including drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste systems – necessary to unlock sustainable, long-term housing supply.

As part of this agreement, Nova Scotia will extend the freeze on development charges announced on November 10, 2023. Reducing development charges makes the housing market work better by bringing down costs for builders, making it easier to build more homes.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration between all orders of government will be essential. The Government will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"As a nation of builders, it's time to build Canada stronger. We are cutting the cost of building and partnering with Nova Scotia to fund critical housing infrastructure to lower the cost of housing."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice, Attorney General of Canada, and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Investing in critical infrastructure like drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste systems is needed to build more homes, faster across Nova Scotia. This 10-year agreement will support communities in Nova Scotia, while advancing our shared housing objectives and needs."

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"We understand the importance of supporting municipalities with investments in infrastructure projects that will grow communities and create more housing options for Nova Scotians. With these investments, many projects will move forward more quickly. This program will provide hundreds of millions of dollars over the next 10 years and create a more prosperous future for Nova Scotia."

The Honourable John Lohr, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs

Quick facts

In addition to the $170.9 million federal investment, the province has committed to contributing a minimum of 33.33% of eligible project costs for projects led by municipal or regional governments. At least 20% of the 10-year funding will be allocated to projects in rural or Indigenous communities.

federal investment, the province has committed to contributing a minimum of 33.33% of eligible project costs for projects led by municipal or regional governments. At least 20% of the 10-year funding will be allocated to projects in rural or Indigenous communities. Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada .

Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across . A share of this funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream has successfully closed.

On March 22, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced 25 projects that will receive funding under the direct-delivery stream of CHIF to promote housing development across the country.

, the Government of announced 25 projects that will receive funding under the direct-delivery stream of CHIF to promote housing development across the country. On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Building more homes. Making it easier to own or rent a home. Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Legislation to Speed Up Housing Builds in Halifax Regional Municipality

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Gary Andrea, Communications Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Public Works, 902-456-6196, [email protected]