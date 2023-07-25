WINNIPEG, MB, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Living a life free from violence is a fundamental human right. Unfortunately, gender–based violence (GBV) continues to be a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in Canada. It is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time that affects people of all backgrounds, genders, and ages.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Rochelle Squires, Manitoba's Minister of Families and Minister responsible for Gender Equity, announced a historic bilateral agreement. The federal government will be investing $22.3 million over four years to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in Manitoba. This historic and comprehensive plan reflects our commitment to preventing gender-based violence, while empowering communities through community-led solutions. The Plan is focused on three priority areas: increasing prevention efforts; reaching underserved and at-risk populations; and stabilizing the GBV sector.

Launched in November 2022 by Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is a 10-year plan to address the root causes of gender-based violence, while also supporting victims, survivors and their families from coast to coast to coast. The National Action Plan is informed by over 1,000 recommendations from frontline organizations, survivors, experts and Indigenous partners.

This agreement will support the Government of Manitoba in their collaboration with partners and organizations across the province to enhance services to victims and survivors of gender-based violence, as well as their families. The support for prevention initiatives, programs and services will seek to address the root causes of GBV to stop violence before it occurs. The work will focus on preventing and addressing GBV in Manitoba, with a focus on at-risk and underserved populations. These actions will include the development and implementation of Indigenous-led approaches.

This announcement is among a series of bilateral agreements that will be signed between the federal government and provinces and territories.

Coordinated and collaborative actions from federal, provincial, and territorial governments are key in effectively preventing and addressing GBV. Provincial and territorial governments will continue working together in partnership with survivors, Indigenous partners, civil society, front-line service providers, municipalities, the private sector and researchers to implement the National Action Plan within their jurisdictions in a way that responds to the evolving needs of and emerging issues for survivors and victims of GBV.

Quotes

"Gender-based violence is unacceptable and has no place in our country. It impacts people of all backgrounds, genders, ages, and disproportionally, Indigenous and racialized people. We know that the path toward building a safer country requires collaboration – which is why I am pleased to see that we have reached this historic agreement. Today's announcement marks the start of the concrete implementation of National Action Plan to Gender-based Violence, and an important step in building a Canada that addresses this insidious issue."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Gender-based violence is a pervasive issue that affects all Canadians. A coordinated response between provinces and the Federal government is integral in order to truly end gender-based violence. Manitoba recognizes the intersection of gender-based violence and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and is committed to prioritizing Indigenous-led approaches and partnerships with Indigenous organizations to end violence in all its forms. We are optimistic that this investment, in addition to the significant investments Manitoba has made in gender-based violence related projects, will increase momentum for progress, and improve access to services for all Manitobans."

The Honourable Rochelle Squires, Minister of Families and Minister responsible for Gender Equity

Quick facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has committed $1.14 billion to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan.

has committed to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan. More than 11 million people in Canada aged 15 and over have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15.

aged 15 and over have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15. In 2009, it was estimated that intimate partner violence has an economic cost of $7.4 billion annually, and sexual violence, a cost of $4.8 billion annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of GBV.

annually, and sexual violence, a cost of annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of GBV. Manitoba has a rate of gender-based violence higher than the national average. As in most provinces, the rates are twice higher in rural and remote areas than in the cities, mainly due to a lack of financial and human resources. Violence also disproportionally affects Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. In 2020, the number of calls to crisis hotlines in Manitoba had increased by 231%.

Associated Links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Contacts: Johise Namwira, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 873-353-0985, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]