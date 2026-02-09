TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), along with Leslie Church, Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities), announced $15.5 million to strengthen the capacity of national women's organizations across Canada.

National women's organizations play a critical role in promoting the full participation of women and girls in Canada's economic, social and democratic life, contributing to stronger economic growth, democratic engagement, and inclusive leadership.

The federal government will invest $14.5 million to support national women's organizations, distributed by the Canadian Women's Foundation. This investment will help advance the work of organizations focused on justice, leadership, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and gender-based violence. The organizations that will receive funding will be selected in the coming weeks.

The Canadian Research Institute for the Advancement of Women (CRIAW) will receive up to $1 million to collaborate with other national women's organizations, as well as key stakeholders beyond the women's sector. This initiative will support a more sustainable and coordinated sector that is better positioned to advance action on persistent gender inequalities over the long term.

Quotes

"Strengthening the women's sector helps advance gender equality and create meaningful economic and leadership opportunities for Canadians. When we invest in women and girls, we are building a stronger and more inclusive Canada."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Across Toronto and Canada, women's organizations are supporting survivors, protecting rights, and helping women step into leadership roles. This funding recognizes the impact of that work and ensures organizations can keep showing up for the people who rely on them."

Leslie Church, Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities), and Member of Parliament for Toronto--St. Paul's, Ontario

"When you invest in gender equality, you invest in the well-being of entire communities. This funding is about strengthening the women's movement in Canada -supporting national women's rights organizations that are driving systemic change in areas like justice, leadership, gender-based violence, and sexual and reproductive health and rights. The Canadian Women's Foundation is proud to steward these grants and help ensure these vital organizations have the capacity to sustain their work and expand their impact nationwide. We thank Minister Valdez for recognizing the urgency and pressures facing the sector, and for making this important investment in a more equitable future."

Mitzie Hunter, President and CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation

"We are grateful for the funding to examine the sustainability challenges and opportunities for the national women's rights organizations working on systemic change. Collectively, our organizations work to address pressing and emerging intersectional women's rights issues through research, advocacy, law reform, and lived experience. This project will provide us with the support to deliberate and find ways to reduce our precarity so we can continue all the important work ahead of addressing complex barriers to women's rights and gender equality."

Jacqueline Neapole, Executive Director, Canadian Research Institute for the Advancement of Women (CRIAW)

Quick facts

In 2024, women aged 25-54 who were working full-time, part-time, or actively seeking work had a record 85% labour force participation rate yet earned 87 cents for every dollar earned by a man. The wage gap is even higher for Black, Indigenous, and women of colour.

Projects funded under the Women's Program have reached more than 400,000 women, girls, and other people in Canada, reducing barriers to employment and education including lack of mentorship, inflexible work arrangements, limited access to childcare, unequal pay, training gaps, and discrimination.

Through the Women's Program, more than 4,500 partnerships within and between sectors were established or strengthened, providing women with direct access to mentorship, job opportunities, training programs, funding, peer networks, and hands-on support to advance their careers and leadership opportunities.

In December 2024, the Fall Economic Statement committed to provide $15 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to the Women's Program. This funding will help build capacity of national women's organizations, such as to help them advance projects focused on ending gender-based violence, and to help more women and girls to live safe, healthy, and prosperous lives.

Budget 2025 announced ongoing funding for Women and Gender Equality Canada to continue to advance gender equality, including funding to support the women's sector as well as time-limited projects that address system barriers to women's equality in Canadian society.

