WELLAND, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the City of Welland have partnered to support the Hilda Street trail connection to the Welland Canal Trail and the North Welland / Niagara College trail link projects, which is expanding and enhancing the city's trail network.

Through a federal investment of more than $1 million for the two projects, the City of Welland is celebrating the near completion of approximately 4.5 kilometers of new multi-use trails along with installing benches, signage and other accessible amenities to improve existing routes. These projects are providing greater connectivity and safety for active transportation users in Welland.

Together, these initiatives will make active transportation more convenient, affordable and appealing for residents.

"By improving how people move through their communities, we are helping create safer, more connected, and more sustainable neighbourhoods. These investments will enhance quality of life and ensure Welland remains a vibrant and thriving place to live. The federal government is proud to partner with the City of Welland on these important initiatives that build more resilient communities for the future."

Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The City of Welland is grateful for the Government of Canada's support for these trail projects," said Mayor Frank Campion. "This investment strengthens our active transportation network, enhances safe and accessible travel options, and supports our goal of making the city more vitally active for all residents. It helps ensure our community is well connected today and well prepared for the future."

Frank Campion, Mayor of Welland

The federal government is investing $1,005,000 through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Welland is contributing $1,300,000

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities

The ATF is part of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) which will provide significant permanent funding to respond to local transit needs, including active transportation.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments

