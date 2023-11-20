DAAJING GIIDS, BC, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Daajing Giids will improve compliance with regulatory wastewater requirements and enhance its capacity to protect fish and shellfish habitat, thanks to the combined investment of more than $1.5 million from the governments of Canada and British Columbia and the Village of Daajing Giids. Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Minister Anne Kang, and Mayor Lisa Pineault, this project will safeguard the health of the community and nearby ecosystems.

Funding will support a planning and design initiative focused on enhancing the capacity for wastewater treatment and management in the Village. The project will bring the community into compliance with federal and provincial regulatory requirements, which will contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.

Once complete, the improved wastewater treatment will help protect the vital sea life that many depend on for nutrition, employment, or recreation.

"Protecting livelihoods, homes, and the environment is the federal government's top priority. That's why I am pleased to work with our partners in B.C. to invest in projects that safeguard our communities and ecosystems – both on the ground and under water. When we invest in wastewater infrastructure, we help Canada become safer and more resilient."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The beautiful surroundings and hard working, welcoming people are what makes Daajing Giids a special place in B.C. Investing in this water project will give the village cleaner, more reliable services, and support a healthier community for years to come."

The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"A healthy marine environment is an integral part of living on Haida Gwaii. These wastewater treatment upgrades will provide the community with a safeguard for both marine life and people, while contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment."

Jennifer Rice, Member of the Legislative Assembly for North Coast

"This investment affords us the opportunity to research innovative technologies in wastewater treatment and compare with more conventional solutions; allowing us to make the best decision for Daajing Giids and Haida Gwaii".

Her Worship Lisa Pineault, Mayor of Daajing Giids

The Government of Canada is investing $619,400 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This program is a part of the government's Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of British Columbia is investing $516,115 , and the Village of Daajing Giids is contributing $412,985 .

is investing through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This program is a part of the government's Investing in Plan. The Government of is investing , and the Village of Daajing Giids is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 87 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $403 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $252 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change to environmental threats to our water and land.

