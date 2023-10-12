CALGARY, AB, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Living a life free from violence is a fundamental human right, unfortunately gender–based violence (GBV) continues to be a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in Canada. It is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time that affects people of all backgrounds, genders, and ages.

Today, Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Tanya Fir, Alberta's Minister for Arts, Culture, and Status of Women, announced a historic bilateral agreement. The federal government will be investing $54.1 million over four years to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in Alberta.

This historic and comprehensive plan reflects our shared commitment to preventing gender-based violence, while empowering communities through community-led solutions. The Plan is focused on three priority areas: increasing prevention efforts; reaching underserved and at-risk populations; and stabilizing the gender-based violence sector.

Launched in November 2022 by Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is a 10-year plan that sets a framework to have a Canada free of gender-based violence – a Canada that supports victims, survivors and their families from coast to coast to coast. The National Action Plan is informed by over 1,000 recommendations from Indigenous partners, victims and survivors, frontline organizations, and experts.

This funding will support the work Alberta is doing in addressing gender-based violence as they put together their own 10-year plan to end gender-based violence and support victims and survivors of GBV. The Government of Alberta, working alongside partners throughout the province, will build upon the extensive work already underway to increase awareness and prevention efforts, as well as enhance the services and supports for victims, survivors, underserved populations and populations at-risk of experiencing GBV.

This announcement is among a series of bilateral agreements that are being signed between the federal government and the provinces and territories. It is in addition to the funding provided to Alberta last year to support crisis hotlines. These investments will help the Government of Alberta to create and enhance critical programs and supports for victims and survivors of gender-based violence and their families.

Coordinated and collaborative actions from federal, provincial, and territorial governments are key in effectively preventing and addressing GBV. Provincial and territorial governments will continue working in partnership with survivors, Indigenous partners, civil society, front-line service providers, municipalities, the private sector and researchers to implement the National Action Plan within their jurisdictions in a way that responds to the evolving needs of and emerging issues for survivors and victims of GBV.

"Gender-based violence is unacceptable and has no place in our country. Today's announcement brings us one step closer to a future where everyone can live free from violence. Thank you to all front-line workers in Alberta that work hard to keep women and children safe, and to the Government of Alberta for working with us to tackle this systemic and deeply rooted issue."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Women and girls in Alberta should be able to live free from fear or violence. Creating a made-in-Alberta, long-term strategy will support survivors, address the root causes of violence, and create a brighter future for women and girls in Alberta."

The Honourable Tanya Fir, Alberta's Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has committed $1.14 billion to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan.

has committed to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan. More than 11 million people in Canada have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15.

have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15. In 2009, it was estimated that spousal violence has an economic cost of $7.4 billion annually, and sexual violence, a cost of $4.8 billion annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of GBV.

annually, and sexual violence, a cost of annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of GBV. As of 2019, approximately 43% of Albertans (1.8 million in total) have experienced at least one incident of sexual violence in their lifetime.

