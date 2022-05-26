WENDAKE, QC, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière today announced the launching of the Indigenous Initiatives Fund IV (IIF IV), thus giving concrete expression to the commitment that the government made in the most recent Budget. The program seeks to support the economic, social and community development of Québec's Indigenous peoples and give them the means to successfully carry out promising projects in their communities.

The seven sections of the program are intended to respond to the needs of a varied clientele both in the communities and in the urban environment. The IIF IV has a $188.4-million budget, an increase of nearly $21 million in relation to the previous program. The Secrétariat aux affaires autochtones has adapted the program so that it better responds to the needs of the First Nations members and Inuit communities. The IIF IV calls for greater flexibility in relation to previous programs. It also provides for certain enhancements, such as the possibility of supporting the digital conversion of an economic development initiative, or for the communities to implement their own measures to financially support projects put forward by their members.

Quote:

"I am indeed pleased to make today's announcement. During my visits to different communities, I have observed the positive impact of the Indigenous Initiatives Fund. I am genuinely pleased to be able to renew the experience and once again encourage innovative initiatives. It is my hope that this program will continue to help businesses large and small to carry out their projects."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

Highlights:

The five-year program (2022-2027) comprises seven sections:

economic development; loan guarantees; community infrastructure; community action; support for consultation; social development; assistance for Indigenous peoples in urban environments.

In particular, it targets:

Indigenous communities;

Indigenous enterprises;

the executives of Indigenous enterprises 35 years of age or under;

Indigenous social economy businesses;

organizations mandated to represent the Indigenous nations or communities;

Indigenous community action organizations;

non-profit organizations.

