OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada tabled in Parliament the 2026-27 Departmental Plans on behalf of 91 departments and agencies.

Departmental Plans outline how each department will support the government's goals over the next year. They highlight the priorities, key activities and results departments intend to achieve for Canadians across a broad range of mandates.

Part of the Estimates family of documents, Departmental Plans help Canadians see how public funds will be used to deliver services and results for Canadians. This year, Departmental Plans also provide additional details about how departments are implementing savings from the Comprehensive Expenditure Review, which will total $13 billion annually by 2028-2029.

Progress against Departmental Plans is presented in Departmental Results Reports, which are tabled following the end of the fiscal year.

Quote

"Canada's public service plays a key role in supporting communities and contributing to the strength of our country. Departmental Plans provide Canadians with an overview of the priorities and work of federal organizations in the year ahead."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

The Estimates family of documents includes Departmental Plans, Departmental Results Reports, Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates.

Data from the Estimates and other reports from across government are also available on GC InfoBase.

Savings from the Comprehensive Expenditure Review are outlined in these plans for participating departments.

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SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Mohammad Kamal, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), [email protected]