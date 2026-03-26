OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board made the following statement today:

"Today, I tabled the Employment Equity in the Public Service of Canada Report for Fiscal Year 2024-2025. This marks the 33rd report on progress towards employment equity representation within the core public administration.

The report demonstrates continued progress in the representation of employment equity groups. Notably, Black public servants are increasingly represented in higher salary bands, more executives have self-identified as Black, and representation of persons with disabilities has increased slightly from the previous year.

The Government of Canada remains committed to fostering a diverse, healthy, and inclusive workplace for all public servants. Every public servant deserves a workplace where they feel safe, included, and supported. I am encouraged by the progress made to date but recognize that sustained action is needed to keep building a federal public service where everyone can fully thrive."

Quick facts

The Employment Equity Act is a key element of the legislative framework for equity and fairness in the public service. Under the Act, the employer is required to measure progress in terms of representation and continually improve employment equity in the workplace.

is a key element of the legislative framework for equity and fairness in the public service. Under the Act, the employer is required to measure progress in terms of representation and continually improve employment equity in the workplace. The Call to Action on Anti-Racism, Equity, and Inclusion, released in 2021, directed the federal public service to examine and act on the "unjust treatment of Black people, other racialized groups and Indigenous peoples in our society." As part of its response, TBS has been reporting data on Black employees in the Employment Equity Annual Report since 2022.

Internal representation for Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities and members of visible minorities is based on employees who have voluntarily chosen to self-identify as being part of at least one employment equity group.

Related products

Associated links

Follow us

X: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Mohammad Kamal, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected] | Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), [email protected]