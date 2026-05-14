The Government of Canada supports projects in Metepenagiag, New Brunswick to mark the 300th anniversary of the 1726 Treaty of Peace and Friendship

METEPENAGIAG, NB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Our government is proud to support initiatives that create space for communities to come together, celebrate cultural diversity, and honour the rich histories and enduring contributions of Indigenous Peoples.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced more than $120,000 in funding to support commemorative activities in New Brunswick to mark the 300th anniversary of the 1726 Peace and Friendship Treaty. This Treaty is a historic agreement between the British Crown and the Mi'kmaq Nations in the Maritimes that established ongoing relationships based on mutual respect, cooperation and shared use of the land.

This funding will support Mi'kmaq communities in New Brunswick, through Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc., in marking this important milestone through meaningful and inclusive events. The commemoration will take place in Metepenagiag First Nation Powwow Grounds and Heritage Park in June. Programming will include a culture ceremony, educational sessions, traditional craft making workshops, language nests, and traditional drumming, singing and dancing.

Through this investment, the Government of Canada is supporting community-led initiatives that foster dialogue, reflection and cultural revitalization. These projects will provide opportunities to learn from Indigenous voices and experiences, strengthen relationships, deepen understanding across communities, and advance reconciliation in meaningful and lasting ways.

Quotes

"Through this investment, communities in New Brunswick will be able to come together to celebrate the Indigenous cultures and stories that shape the province. Together, let's honour the Peace and Friendship Treaties and continue to celebrate cultural diversity, Indigenous knowledge and traditions."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The 1725/26 Treaty is the cornerstone of the Covenant Chain of Peace and Friendship treaties signed between the Wabanaki Nations and the British Crown. Three hundred years ago, our ancestors signed a treaty that secured our Rights and outlined the shared, ongoing responsibility of our governments to protect and govern the lands and waters in our territories. With funding from Heritage Canada, on June 5th and 6th we will celebrate our culture and highlight the enduring importance of Treaty relationships and the shared responsibilities they represent today."

--Chief Bill Ward, Metepenagiag First Nation

Quick Facts

Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Incorporated (MTI) is a not-for-profit organization, created by the nine Mi'kmaq communities in New Brunswick and whose mandate is to promote and support the recognition, affirmation, exercise and implementation of the inherent Aboriginal and Treaty Rights of its member First Nations, including the right of self-determination.

The Peace and Friendship Treaties were a series of agreements signed from 1725 to 1779 between the British Crown and the Wabanaki nations which include the Mi'kmaq. They focused on peace, trade and coexistence, following many conflicts between the colonies and First Nations. They did not involve land surrender and continue to affirm Indigenous rights (including hunting and fishing), with ongoing significance today.

The Community Anniversaries component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program provides funding to organizations marking the 100th anniversary or greater (in 25-year increments) of a significant local historical event or personality.

Associated Links

Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Incorporated

Community Anniversaries – Building Communities through Arts and Heritage

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]