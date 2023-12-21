OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has reached a tentative agreement with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), for the Architecture, Engineering and Land Survey (NR) group. Upon ratification, the agreement would apply to approximately 4,000 members located across the country. Through their professional activities, members of the NR Group support federal services in the areas of architecture, landscape architecture, engineering, urban and rural planning, and land surveying.

The 4-year tentative agreement, expiring on September 30, 2026, would provide general economic increases as well as other improvements for employees, including a one-time allowance of $2,500 and new leave for traditional Indigenous practices. This tentative agreement is in line with the established pattern reflected in other settlements reached during this round of negotiations.

In May 2023, bargaining teams for PIPSC and the Government of Canada reached a tentative settlement at the PIPSC Central Table on key items common to all 6 bargaining units. As each group's collective agreement is signed, common items agreed-to will come into force.

To date, the Government of Canada has reached agreements with 15 bargaining units covering approximately 78% of the collective bargaining population in the core public administration.

"Public servants work hard to deliver services for Canadians, and we are working hard with them at the bargaining table to ensure we reach positive outcomes. Both parties came to the table focused on key priorities, resulting in an agreement that is fair for employees and reasonable for taxpayers. We are moving forward with negotiations for the remaining active bargaining tables and are committed to reaching similar positive outcomes."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

As the Employer, Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS) has engaged in negotiations with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) since January 2023 to finalize a renewed collective agreement for the Architecture, Engineering and Land Survey (NR) group. On December 14, 2023 , a tentative agreement was reached.

(PIPSC) since to finalize a renewed collective agreement for the Architecture, Engineering and Land Survey (NR) group. On , a tentative agreement was reached. The Architecture, Engineering and Land Survey Group comprises positions that are primarily involved in the application of comprehensive scientific and professional knowledge to a program involving one of the following: architecture, landscape architecture, urban and rural planning, engineering and land surveying.

The 6 bargaining units included in the PIPSC Central Table are: Information Technology (IT) Group (formerly Computer Systems (CS)), comprising approximately 17,000 employees Health Services (SH) Group, comprising approximately 4,000 employees Architecture, Engineering and Land Survey (NR) Group, comprising approximately 4,000 employees Commerce and Purchasing (CP) Group (formerly Audit, Commerce and Purchasing (AV)), comprising approximately 7,000 employees Research (RE) Group, comprising approximately 3,000 employees, and Applied Science and Patent Examination (SP) Group, comprising approximately 9,000 employees



