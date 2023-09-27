OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), for the Applied Science and Patent Examination (SP) group. Upon ratification, the agreement would apply to approximately 9,125 members located across the country.

The 4-year tentative agreement, expiring on September 30th, 2026, would provide general economic increases as well as other improvements for employees, including a one-time allowance of $2,500 and new leave for traditional Indigenous practices. This tentative agreement is in line with the pattern set by other settlements reached with various groups during this round of negotiations.

In May 2023, bargaining teams for PIPSC and the Government of Canada also reached a tentative settlement at the PIPSC Central Table on key items common to all 6 bargaining units. Items agreed to will come into force once each individual collective agreement is signed.

Quote

"Public servants work hard to deliver services for Canadians, and we are working hard with them at the bargaining table to ensure we reach positive outcomes. Both parties came to the table focused on key priorities, resulting in an agreement that is fair for employees and reasonable for taxpayers. We are moving forward with negotiations for the remaining active bargaining tables and are committed to reaching similar positive outcomes."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

As the Employer, the Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS) has been negotiating with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) since 2022 for the conclusion of a renewed collective agreement for the Applied Science and Patent Examination (SP) group. On Friday, September 22, 2023 , a tentative agreement was reached for this group.

The Applied Science and Patent Examination (SP) Group comprises positions that are primarily involved in the application of comprehensive scientific and professional knowledge to one of the applied science programs involving the following: actuarial science, agriculture, biology, chemistry, forestry, meteorology, physical sciences, which include physics, planetary and earth sciences, scientific regulation and patents.





The tentative PIPSC SP agreement, which covers a population over 9,000 employees, spans a 4-year period and provides economic increases of 4.75%, 3.0%, 2.25%, and 2% in addition to a number of other group-specific measures (for example, increased allowances for certain sub-groups and a 0.5% pay line adjustment). The ongoing cost of the tentative agreement is estimated at $147.6 million per year. The SP agreement also includes a one-time signing bonus estimated to cost just over $28.6 million.





The 6 bargaining units included in the PIPSC Central Table are:

Information Technology (IT) Group (formerly Computer Systems (CS)), comprising approximately 17,000 employees Health Services (SH) Group, comprising approximately 4,000 employees Architecture, Engineering and Land Survey (NR) Group, comprising approximately 4,000 employees Commerce and Purchasing (CP) Group (formerly Audit, Commerce and Purchasing (AV)), comprising approximately 7,000 employees Research (RE) Group, comprising approximately 3,000 employees, and Applied Science and Patent Examination (SP) Group, comprising approximately 9,000 employees



