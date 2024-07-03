The Government of Canada launches selection process for the Chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced that a selection process is underway for the position of Chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB).

The Government of Canada is seeking applications from qualified, diverse, and talented individuals to fill this position through an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply before the review date of August 6th. The Government is committed to open and transparent processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees, to help strengthen trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions.

This process encourages applications from individuals with leadership experience at the senior executive level in a private or public sector organization; experience serving on a board of directors; experience at the senior level in a relevant field, such as infrastructure, specifically enabling infrastructure to support housing development, finance, government, public policy or public engagement; and experience with public-private partnerships or complex infrastructure financing.

Enabling strong governance of the CIB by ensuring the CIB's Board of Directors continues to possess an appropriate mix of diverse skills and experience is consistent with the findings of the Legislative Review of the Canada Infrastructure Bank Act.

The Notice of Appointment Opportunity is published and applications for this opportunity can be submitted through the Government of Canada's Governor in Council appointments website.

Quotes

"Finding the right candidate to lead the CIB is a top priority as the Bank continues to invest in projects that are critical to support the growth of our economy and our country. The successful candidate will be instrumental in supporting the federal government's long-term plan for building transformative infrastructure, creating jobs, fostering economic growth, supporting housing development, and transitioning to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The CIB works to ensure Canadians benefit from modern and sustainable infrastructure by providing advice to all levels of government and investing in a way that attracts private and institutional capital to revenue generating projects that are in the public interest.

Working in cooperation with all orders of government, private investors and project sponsors, the CIB attracts private capital in infrastructure projects across Canada that contribute to Canada's long-term and sustainable economic growth, closing the infrastructure gap and supporting the creation of good, well-paying jobs.

that contribute to long-term and sustainable economic growth, closing the infrastructure gap and supporting the creation of good, well-paying jobs. As a Crown corporation, the CIB is governed by an independent Board of Directors and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

As of December 2023 , the CIB has committed $11.6 billion of its capital to 56 projects, and attracted $11.1 billion in private and institutional investment to support transformative projects across its five priority sectors: public transit, clean power, green infrastructure, broadband, and trade and transportation.

Associated links

Governor in Council Appointments

Infrastructure Canada

Canada Infrastructure Bank

Government of Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, (343) 598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]