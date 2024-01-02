The Government of Canada is seeking feedback on developing a federal plastics registry to help tackle plastic pollution

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Plastic pollution litters our beaches, parks, streets, shorelines, and other places Canadians value. Its harmful impacts on nature and wildlife must be addressed. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action to reduce plastic pollution and move toward a circular economy addressing the entire lifecycle of plastics, keeping it in the economy and out of the environment.

On December 30, 2023, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, launched a consultation on the creation of the Federal Plastics Registry, which will be used as a tool to monitor and track plastic from the time it is produced to its end of life. This is another step to deliver on Canada's comprehensive plan to reduce plastic pollution and waste.

The Registry would require producers to report annually on the quantity and types of plastic they place on the Canadian market, how that plastic moves through the economy, and how it is managed at end of life. The Registry would collect information to help monitor plastic in the economy over time. The Government would use this information to measure progress toward zero plastic waste and inform actions to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

The Registry would:

complement existing reporting requirements such as those under provincial and territorial extended producer responsibility programs,

harmonize plastics data across the country, and

make this information openly accessible to all Canadians and businesses through a new and modern reporting platform.

This consultation is open to Canadians and all interested parties until February 13, 2024.

The Government of Canada will continue to work collaboratively with its partners to advance its comprehensive zero plastic waste agenda at home and abroad. This includes continued work with provinces and territories through the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) to implement the Canada-wide Strategy on Zero Plastic Waste and Action Plan. The Registry would support the Action Plan commitment to develop and maintain national plastics economy data.

The Government of Canada will continue to consult with Canadians as it takes important actions to keep the environment free from plastic pollution.

Quotes

"Canadians are demanding action to tackle the plastic waste and pollution crisis, and the federal government will continue to act. The Federal Plastics Registry is an important tool that will help track and manage plastics across the economy. It will support provinces and territories in making producers responsible for their plastic waste at end of life and help move Canada toward a circular economy for plastics."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

In 2019, Canadians threw away 4.4 million tonnes of plastic waste, only 9 percent of which was recycled.

The Government of Canada is implementing an evidence-based and comprehensive plan to reduce plastic pollution and move toward a circular plastics economy through a range of complementary actions across the plastics lifecycle.

is implementing an evidence-based and comprehensive plan to reduce plastic pollution and move toward a circular plastics economy through a range of complementary actions across the plastics lifecycle. Section 46 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) allows the Minister to collect information for the purpose of conducting research, creating an inventory of data, formulating objectives, issuing guidelines, or assessing or reporting on the state of the environment.

(CEPA) allows the Minister to collect information for the purpose of conducting research, creating an inventory of data, formulating objectives, issuing guidelines, or assessing or reporting on the state of the environment. The proposed Federal Plastics Registry would collect and report data on major categories of products that contain plastic, covering most plastics placed on the Canadian market. These categories include packaging, single-use and disposable products, construction, transportation, white goods (e.g., home appliances), electronics and electrical equipment, tires, textiles, fishing and aquaculture, and agriculture and horticulture.

The Government of Canada published a consultation paper in July 2022 , and a technical paper in April 2023 , on the approach and technical details of the Registry for public consultation. The feedback received during these consultations was considered in the development of the notice of intent to publish a notice under section 46 of CEPA.

published a consultation paper in , and a technical paper in , on the approach and technical details of the Registry for public consultation. The feedback received during these consultations was considered in the development of the notice of intent to publish a notice under section 46 of CEPA. Canada recognizes that plastic pollution knows no borders and is continuing to work with international partners to develop an effective legally binding global instrument on plastic pollution.

