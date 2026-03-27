SAINT JOHN, NB, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing to modernize Canada's grid to ensure that our electricity system can provide reliable and low-carbon power to Canadians across the country today, and for the long term.

Today, the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State for the Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced nearly $10 million in federal funding to Saint John Energy to upgrade the electricity system in Saint John, New Brunswick.

This investment will upgrade critical parts of the city's energy system, including replacing aging underground equipment, increasing power lines capacity and installing emergency preparedness and detection systems through a new outage management system. The upgrades also include the addition of smart water heater controllers and the transition to cleaner, intelligent switching technologies.

By lowering maintenance costs and enabling the future integration of renewable energy resources, these modernizations will improve grid capacity, reliability, efficiency and resiliency -- paving the way for more cost-effective electricity in New Brunswick.

Quotes

"We are investing in New Brunswick's and Canada's energy future so we can provide reliable, affordable electricity to power our homes, businesses and industry for years to come. This is the backbone of being an energy superpower and the strongest economy in the G7."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"By investing in a stronger grid, we're not just upgrading infrastructure -- we're building a more affordable, resilient future for New Brunswick. We are excited to invest in Saint John Energy's work to make our city and our province more competitive and efficient for local homes and businesses."

The Honourable Wayne Long

Secretary of State for the Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions and Member of Parliament for Saint John–Kennebecasis

"Grid Forward Saint John is about making sure our system is ready for what's next. These upgrades will help us improve reliability, reduce the impact of outages and build a stronger, more responsive grid for the future while keeping affordability front and centre for our customers."

Ryan Mitchell

President and CEO, Saint John Energy

Quick Facts

Federal funding for this project is provided by the Government of Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This $4.5-billion program is designed to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and non-emitting generation in every region of Canada, helping to grow the grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner.

Grid Forward Saint John is a key project of Saint John Energy's Zero30 roadmap, which outlines how the utility is working to reduce emissions from local electricity use while maintaining reliability and protecting rates. The project strengthens the electricity system to support growing demand, electrification and the integration of new energy sources.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]