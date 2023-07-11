OAKVILLE, ON, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington, and Allan Elgar, Councillor, Town of Oakville, announced a federal investment of more than $1 million to upgrade the Crosstown trail in Oakville.

This investment will enable the widening and paving of a four kilometre section of the Crosstown Trail from Khalsa Gate to Sixteen Mile Creek. Pedestrian crossings will be installed at all roadway crossings to ensure better safety, and new signage will improve wayfinding for users of the trail. Additional amenities will include the installation of rest areas with accessible benches and bike racks.

The upgraded Crosstown Trail will help promote healthy lifestyles and physical activity within the community by offering residents a safe alternative to walk, bike or roll to their destinations. Part of Oakville's nearly 60 kilometres of heritage trails, the Crosstown Trail runs east to west along the natural gas pipeline between Upper Middle Road and Dundas Street, from Bronte Creek Provincial Park to Ninth Line.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investing in active transportation infrastructure is vital to ensuring residents have safe and modern ways to travel. I have proudly been advocating for active transportation infrastructure since my time on Oakville Town Council. The upgrades to the Oakville Crosstown Trail will make it easier for residents to gather, be active, and enjoy travelling within and exploring the community. Investments like this make our communities better places to live, work and play."

Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The ATF-1550-Crosstown Trail promotes sustainable transportation and healthy living in our communities. In creating new, public active spaces, this trail supports community building and encourages residents to enjoy the beautiful nature scene that Oakville has to offer."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Oakville

"We are thrilled to collaborate with our federal partners and fund upgrades to the Crosstown Trail. Residents tell us that Oakville's trails, parks and green spaces are important parts of what makes this town so livable and vibrant. With these improvements, the upgraded Crosstown Trail will promote active lifestyles, and offer safe and accessible routes for residents and visitors to their destinations."

His Worship Rob Burton, Mayor of Oakville

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $1,180,200 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of Oakville is contributing $796,800 .

is contributing . Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the funding agreement.

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients under the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

