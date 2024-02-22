VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver, announced a federal investment of more than $4.2 million to prevent gun crime and gang violence in Vancouver.

This investment will help address the root causes of crime by supporting community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

Investing in crime prevention is part of the Government of Canada's plan to keep Canadians safe.

We are also securing our borders and fighting gun smuggling. To that end, we have invested nearly a half billion dollars and further strengthened our cooperation with the United States.

As well, we banned over 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and implemented a freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns.

The Government of Canada will continue to put in place robust measures to keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Preventing young people from getting into gangs is a personal focus for me and a priority for our government. That is why we are partnering with the City of Vancouver on community-led projects that will help give youth purpose and the life skills for success. Keeping everyone in our great city safe is our top priority - and that starts with dealing with the root causes of gun and gang violence."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"I'm thrilled that the federal government is investing in public safety, especially for our youth, to support Vancouver's 2023-2026 Youth Safety and Violence Prevention Strategy. We teamed up with over 800 children and youth, along with 110 partners from youth-serving agencies, to develop this strategy. Our mission is clear: tackle the root causes of youth violence and find community-driven solutions that prevent its occurrence and recurrence. We're proud to collaborate with our federal government partners to build environments where Vancouver youth feel safe, valued, and ready to thrive."

- His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF).





investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). The neighbouring municipalities of Burnaby , Richmond , and Surrey have also benefitted from investments made through BSCF.





, , and have also benefitted from investments made through BSCF. The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence – a five-year, $356.1 million investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada , with over $214 million in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years.





investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in , with over in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years. In 2023, the Government of Canada announced an extension and expansion of the program, with $390 million over five years through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund to provinces and territories for a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs. Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

