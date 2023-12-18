THUNDER BAY, ON, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, and Ken Boshcoff, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay, announced a federal investment of more than $1.9 million to prevent gun crime and gang violence in Thunder Bay.

This investment will help address the root causes of crime by supporting community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

Investing in crime prevention is part of the Government of Canada's plan to keep Canadians safe.

We are also securing our borders and fighting gun smuggling. To that end, we have invested nearly a half billion dollars and further strengthened our cooperation with the United States.

As well, we banned over 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and implemented a freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns.

The Government of Canada will continue to put in place robust measures to keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Safe and engaged youth make for safe and healthy communities. This federal investment will help the City of Thunder Bay foster the best supports for young people finding their way and help our community pull together to make sure young people have the supports they need to succeed."

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"I'm happy to see money going towards youth activities that will keep young people from getting involved with crime."

- Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River

"The support from the Government of Canada will help our community and partners amplify supports for youth with high acuity needs and their families in Thunder Bay. This upstream prevention program supports the priorities of Thunder Bay's Community Safety and Well-Being Plan, specifically addressing community violence, and enhancing supports for children, youth and families, as well as several social determinants of health."

- Mayor Ken Boshcoff, City of Thunder Bay

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF).





investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence – a five-year, $356.1 million investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada , with over $214 million in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years.





investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in , with over in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years. In 2023, the Government of Canada announced an extension and expansion of the program, with $390 million over five years through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund to provinces and territories for a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs. Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

