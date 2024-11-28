STRATFORD, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced a federal investment of more than $1 million to prevent gun crime and gang violence in Stratford.

This investment will help address the root causes of crime by supporting community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

Investing in crime prevention is part of the Government of Canada's comprehensive strategy to combat gun violence in Canada.

We are also securing our borders and fighting gun smuggling. To that end, we have invested nearly a half billion dollars and further strengthened our cooperation with the United States.

In addition, over 2,000 models of assault-style firearms have been banned and a freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns has been implemented.

The Government of Canada will continue to put in place robust measures to keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Investments in grassroots efforts are key to giving at-risk youth opportunities to chart a hopeful path in life. By investing in prevention, we are creating a stronger, safer and more resilient community."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

" The City of Stratford is thankful for the partnership with Public Safety Canada that has allowed our community to address the ever-changing needs of our youth. The Building Safer Communities Fund has allowed us to take an upstream approach to public safety and wellbeing in our community, with a focus on crime prevention. The City continues to work with our community partners and all levels of government to address the systemic causes of violence within Stratford, as we know we cannot do this alone."

- Martin Ritsma, Mayor of Stratford

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). Public Safety Canada is providing funding to municipalities and indigenous communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). Public Safety Canada is providing funding to municipalities and indigenous communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements. The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence – a five-year, $356.1 million investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada , with over $214 million in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years.

investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in , with over in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years. In 2023, the Government of Canada announced an extension and expansion of the program, with $390 million over five years through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund to provinces and territories for a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs. 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]