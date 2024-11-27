ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, NB, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced a federal investment of more than $1 million to prevent gun crime and gang violence in Elsipogtog First Nation.

This investment will help address the root causes of crime by supporting community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

Investing in crime prevention is part of the Government of Canada's comprehensive strategy to combat gun violence in Canada.

We are also securing our borders and fighting gun smuggling. To that end, we have invested nearly a half billion dollars and further strengthened our cooperation with the United States.

In addition, over 2,000 models of assault-style firearms have been banned and a freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns has been implemented.

The Government of Canada will continue to put in place robust measures to keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Investments in grassroots efforts are key to giving at-risk youth opportunities to chart a hopeful path in life. By investing in prevention, we are creating safer communities and giving every Canadian a better chance at success."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"We are grateful for the Building Safer Communities Fund, which helps in alleviating structural poverty in Elsipogtog. By supporting community-led shelters and programming, this fund empowers us to provide essential resources and services to our most vulnerable members. Together, we are building a stronger, safer, and more resilient community."

-Chief Arren Sock of Elsipogtog First Nation

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). Public Safety Canada is providing funding to municipalities and indigenous communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). Public Safety Canada is providing funding to municipalities and indigenous communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements. The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence – a five-year, $356.1 million investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada , with over $214 million in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years.

investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in , with over in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years. In 2023, the Government of Canada announced an extension and expansion of the program, with $390 million over five years through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund to provinces and territories for a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs.

Associated Links

