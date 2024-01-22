AIRDRIE, AB, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, and His Worship Peter Brown, Mayor of Airdrie, announced a federal investment of more than $1 million to prevent gun crime and gang violence in Airdrie.

This investment will help address the root causes of crime by supporting community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

Investing in crime prevention is part of the Government of Canada's plan to keep Canadians safe.

We are also securing our borders and fighting gun smuggling. To that end, we have invested nearly a half billion dollars and further strengthened our cooperation with the United States.

In addition, over 1,500 models of assault-style firearms have been banned and a freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns has been implemented.

The Government of Canada will continue to put in place robust measures to keep Canadians safe.

"Our number one priority is keeping Canadians safe. Crime prevention and intervention initiatives are critical to giving young people in Airdrie every chance at success. We must stop gun and gang violence before it starts."

- George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Bullying is not gun and gang violence, but we recognize that when it escalates, it can lead to increased risk for vulnerable youth. The Building Safer Communities Fund is an investment in Airdrie's young people. We would like to thank Public Safety Canada for their support to prevent youth violence and enable the development of community education and training, and wrap-around support services for youth. These important initiatives will help Airdrie continue to be a safe, welcoming, and inclusive city to raise a family."

- His Worship Peter Brown, Mayor of Airdrie

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements. The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence – a five-year, $356.1 million investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada , with over $214 million in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years.

investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in , with over in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years. In 2023, the Government of Canada announced an extension and expansion of the program, with $390 million over five years through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund to provinces and territories for a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs.

