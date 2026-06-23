The Government of Canada invests in clean electricity in British Columbia, Yukon and the Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly: global trade has been upended, artificial intelligence is scaling at speed, and climate change is intensifying. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building an electricity grid that underpins energy security, affordability and competitiveness.

Reliable, affordable, low-emissions power is only gaining importance as electricity demand in Canada is expected to double by 2050. That is why on May 14, 2026, Canada announced a forthcoming National Electricity Strategy. This is our Team Canada plan to build a sustainable, affordable, prosperous and secure future, including in northern Canada, where access to electricity is more challenging, leading to northern and remote utility rates that are six- to ten-times higher than the national average. To that end, under the Strategy, the Government of Canada will work with territorial and Indigenous partners to support reliable, affordable electricity in the North that will secure our domestic economic and security interests and ensure an affordable future for Canadians.

To bolster those efforts, today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, alongside the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced over $16 million for five clean energy infrastructure projects in British Columbia, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

From renewable energy to energy storage and grid modernization, these projects will strengthen energy security and reliability in the west and north, reduce reliance on diesel, lower emissions, create new opportunities for Indigenous ownership and participation, and catalyze new clean energy jobs.

As outlined in Powering Canada Strong: A National Strategy for an Electrified Canadian Economy, the federal government is committed to partnering with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities, utilities and industry to unlock new, clean power that Canadians can count on. By investing in Canadian projects like these, our government is creating new, good jobs; lowering emissions; supporting affordability; and attracting investment in a more connected, resilient and clean grid.

Quotes

"When it comes to electricity, Canada starts from a place of strength -- but it's time to build on that so we have a strong, affordable, sovereign grid for years to come. Northern electricity grids and generation present some challenges, but mostly enormous opportunity -- as evidenced by today's investments. Working alongside provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples and industry, we will keep reliability high and bills low as we expand clean, reliable, affordable power for all Canadians."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Communities across the Northwest Territories and the North are paying far too much for energy. These investments will cut costs, replace polluting diesel, and deliver reliable power Northerners can count on – all while advancing reconciliation through meaningful Indigenous ownership and leadership. In true partnership with local communities, our government is creating good jobs and new economic opportunities as we build a safer, more sustainable energy future for Canada."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

Quick Facts

Federal funding for these projects is provided by the Government of Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program. This $4.5-billion program supports the deployment of grid modernization projects, energy storage and non-emitting generation in every region of Canada, helping to grow the grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner.

The program supports Indigenous ownership, with about 50 percent of approved deployment projects to date having Indigenous ownership.

On May 14, the Government of Canada announced a forthcoming National Electricity Strategy. This strategy aims to double the capacity of our grid by 2050 and supply clean, reliable, affordable power across the country for decades to come.

To further develop this strategy, the Government of Canada has launched consultations with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, utilities and unions to identify the actions needed to double Canada's grid most effectively and affordably.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]