Canada highlights additional funding to build more homes faster in Delta

DELTA, BC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government highlighted $2.3 million in additional funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to support Delta's plans to eliminate restrictions and add flexibility to its housing development process.

Delta will use the additional funding to streamline its development permit guidelines, increasing clarity for developers and reducing the need for case-by-case discussions with staff. The additional funding will also be used to update Delta's Streamside Protection and Enhancement Area guidelines, reducing the need for individual developers to undertake costly environmental studies.

The additional funding reflects Delta's successful implementation of its HAF agreement and increases its HAF agreement to approximately $16.5 million. To date, Delta has leveraged HAF funding to issue nearly 1,500 building permits, including more than 500 for missing middle housing, and is on pace to exceed its HAF targets.

Since signing its HAF agreement, Delta has already implemented a variety of initiatives and projects including establishing a development fee incentive program to encourage construction, creating a comprehensive Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) program to increase the number of residents who are developing ADUs on their properties, and establishing strategic partnerships with non-profit organizations to facilitate non-market housing.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside George V Harvie, Mayor of Delta.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to supporting municipalities build more homes by removing barriers and supporting local solutions. This additional investment through the Housing Accelerator Fund will help Delta cut red tape and accelerate construction. We're working with local partners to deliver the homes Canadians need, faster." – The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Delta

"Building homes that meet the needs of our growing community remains a key priority for Delta. The Housing Accelerator Fund has provided us with the flexibility to advance housing initiatives in a thoughtful and responsible way, and this additional funding will help us build on that momentum. I want to thank the Government of Canada for its continued partnership and investment in communities like Delta, where people and families choose to live, work, and build their future." – Mayor George V Harvie, City of Delta

Quick Facts:

High-performing HAF communities were eligible for top-up funding to pursue additional initiatives. To be eligible for additional funding, communities must have: Been in compliance with their HAF agreement; Issued more permits relative to their target; Proposed an additional initiative aligned with the HAF Top Ten Best Practices.

Since its launch in March 2023, a total of $4.37 billion in funding has been committed through HAF to help cut red tape and fast track new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across the country.

Funding for Delta includes: Additional funding of $2.3 million from the federal government, through the Housing Accelerator Fund, announced on May 13, 2026.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Cabinet du ministre du Logement et de l'Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]