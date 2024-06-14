QUEBEC, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Patro Laval building will undergo renovations that will help improve support services to better meet the diverse needs of the Saint-Sauveur neighbourhood by strengthening community ties while promoting well-being thanks to an investment of $857,176 from the government of Canada.

Announced by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, this project will allow Patro Laval to carry out major renovations in their main building and thus enable the offering of new services.

A thriving economy needs strategic investments in green infrastructure to build a sustainable future for Quebecers and Canadians, with access to good jobs, while limiting impacts on the local environment.

Funding will support the transformation of the rear of the Patro Laval building into a new service wing dedicated to support services, aimed at creating an inclusive and dynamic space. This project will make it possible for Patro Laval to offer assistance services, food distribution and activities to break isolation, while promoting accessibility and architectural innovation. In addition, it will provide a central space for referral and prevention of critical situations such as femicide, youth protection and drug addiction, reinforcing its essential role in promoting community well-being and safety.

The Green and Inclusive Buildings (GICB) program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Quotes

"For several generations, Patro Laval has been the pride of the citizens of Quebec. The feeling of belonging that develops within its walls allows initiates and veterans to rub shoulders and forge the social fabric that characterizes the Saint-Sauveur district. Thanks to this financial contribution from the Canadian government, Patro Laval will not only be able to consolidate its services, but also offer new ones to vulnerable people in a carbon-neutral building."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Quebec and Minister of Public Services and Procurement, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Patro Laval is an emblematic organization for people in the Lower Town area. It has been established on the street for 113 years! For an organization to persist over time, it is because it meets a need. The City is proud to support this organization which has, over the years, been able to renew itself, adapt and continue to develop projects to improve the quality of life of thousands of people and families."

Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec

"The Patro team wants to make a difference in its community. This is why this new support service wing will allow us to welcome people with dignity, to take the time to discuss with them, to get them to value themselves by getting involved, and who knows, maybe one day they will no longer need to come and get food aid. Our wish is to support people well and refer them when necessary. At Patro, we call it: DOING GOOD, AND DOING IT WELL."

Sonia Pichette, General Manager of Patro Laval

Quick Facts

The government of Canada is investing $954,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 17.3% and greenhouse gas emissions by 4.6 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

