SYDNEY, NS, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Arts and culture play a vital role in building strong, inclusive communities and in preserving the unique stories that shape Canada. Cultural spaces are more than venues for performance; they are places where people come together to celebrate heritage, creativity and identity while also driving economic growth in our communities.

Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament (Sydney–Glace Bay), announced $750,000 in funding for the Highland Arts Theatre. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

For over a decade, the Highland Arts Theatre has been a cornerstone of Sydney's cultural scene. With a strong focus on Cape Breton voices and experiences, it provides opportunities for local artists, attracts visitors and creates meaningful connections between communities. By enhancing its space and resources, the theatre will be better equipped to host performances, develop new productions and foster the next generation of talent. The funding will support accessibility improvements, essential repairs, and modern equipment upgrades at both the main theatre and a secondary performance space. The theatre will install accessible washrooms and entrances; repair key infrastructure; add new heating and lighting systems; and update rehearsal, production and audience spaces.

The Highland Arts Theatre celebrates and shares the unique voices, stories and traditions of Cape Breton, helping to strengthen Canada's diverse cultural landscape. By supporting the creation and presentation of local performances, the government is investing in spaces where communities can come together, identities can be expressed, and future generations can connect to the richness of their heritage.

"Culture is not only who we are; it also unites us, shapes our identity, drives our economy, and inspires pride and innovation, and the Highland Arts Theatre is a shining example of how arts and culture strengthen our communities. By investing in this important cultural space, our government is ensuring that Cape Breton's stories, languages and traditions will continue to inspire audiences today and into the future."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Highland Arts Theatre (HAT) isn't just in downtown Sydney; it's part of its heartbeat. What began as a small, intimate venue has grown into an award-winning home for creativity, constantly evolving to meet the needs of performers and audiences alike. Every upgrade at the HAT is designed to make downtown a place where art, music and stories thrive. Supporting the HAT means supporting our downtown—local talent, vibrant businesses and the shared culture that makes Cape Breton's core so special."

—Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament (Sydney–Glace Bay), on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"This modernization puts people first—with better accessibility, comfort and technology, so more enjoy great performances in a beautiful, historic setting. Our $360,000 investment helps ensure the Highland Arts Theatre remains a welcoming cultural hub for Cape Breton."

— The Honourable Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, Province of Nova Scotia

"We are so grateful for the support of Canadian Heritage and our other funders and so excited to get this project off the ground. As we navigate the increasing challenges of 2025 and beyond, it means the world to have a government that understands the necessity of community spaces and the restorative power of the arts. We've been dreaming about this project for 11 years, and it's hard to believe we're taking this first step. I truly believe this will be the start of a new chapter for the Highland Arts Theatre and the arts community of downtown Sydney and our entire island."

—Wesley J. Colford, Artistic and Executive Director, Highland Arts Theatre

The Government of Canada is investing a total of $750,000 (non-repayable)—$375,000 through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund and $375,000 through ACOA's Innovative Communities Fund—to support upgrades at the Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney. The Province of Nova Scotia is also contributing $360,000 for the project.

The funding will support accessibility upgrades, essential repairs, and new equipment for both the main theatre and a secondary performance space. Work includes improvements to ramps, entrances and washrooms; roof and stairwell repairs; new theatre lighting, sound and live-streaming equipment; installation of heat pumps; and the creation of updated rehearsal, production and audience spaces.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. It supports renovation projects; the acquisition of specialized equipment; and planning, design and feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

ACOA's Innovative Communities Fund builds on the strengths of communities and provides the tools needed to identify opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Since its founding in 2014, The Highland Arts Theatre has staged numerous original productions rooted in Cape Breton's history, culture and music. It strives to create a year-round, professional theatrical presence in downtown Sydney by producing quality productions in an inclusive and accessible performance space.

