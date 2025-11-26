GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians rely on timely weather information to plan their day and protect themselves during severe conditions. Environment and Climate Change Canada delivers this vital service, issuing weather alerts around the clock to help people stay informed and safe when it matters most.

Today, Environment and Climate Change Canada announced an important update to its national weather alert program, designed to make weather information clearer for Canadians. A new colour-coded system will make it easier to quickly understand the severity of extreme weather and its expected risk at a glance. This new system is part of the ongoing modernization of our public weather program and aligns with best practices worldwide, including those promoted by the World Meteorological Organization.

Each type of weather alert--Warnings, Advisories, and Watches--now includes a colour, ranging from yellow, to orange, to red to show the seriousness of the weather event:

Yellow alerts are the most common. They are issued when hazardous weather may cause damage, disruption, or health impacts. Impacts are likely moderate, localized, and/or short-term.

are the most common. They are issued when hazardous weather may cause damage, disruption, or health impacts. Impacts are likely moderate, localized, and/or short-term. Orange alerts are less common. They are issued when severe weather is likely to cause significant damage, disruption, or health impacts. Impacts can be major, widespread, and/or may last a few days.

are less common. They are issued when severe weather is likely to cause significant damage, disruption, or health impacts. Impacts can be major, widespread, and/or may last a few days. Red alerts are rare. They are issued when very dangerous and possibly life-threatening weather will cause extreme damage and disruption. Impacts have the potential to be extensive, widespread, and prolonged.

To provide impact-based alerts, Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists will use a new Alert Colour Matrix. They will combine the latest atmospheric data--weather models, real-time observations, and forecast confidence--with new Impact Guides that will help them describe the impact the weather event will have on people, property, and communities.

For the latest forecasts and severe weather alerts, Canadians can visit Canada.ca/Weather or download the WeatherCAN mobile app, which is available for free for Android and iOS devices.

As Canada's official source for weather forecasts and alerts, Environment and Climate Change Canada is modernizing the public weather program to better serve Canadians. Over the next year, the Department will launch a series of initiatives to improve severe weather alerts, add more context to daily forecasts and expected impacts, and extend the outlook for possible extreme weather, ensuring Canadians have the most accurate weather information when they need it most.

Quotes

"We continue to experience more frequent and extreme weather in Canada, which makes it more important than ever for Canadians to have access to clear, accurate, and easy-to-understand weather alerts. By improving how severe weather is reported, we are helping Canadians better understand and prepare for potential impacts, so they can make informed decisions about how and when to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Canadians everywhere need timely, reliable alerts and the knowledge to act when hurricanes, wildfires, or other climate-related emergencies threaten their community. By strengthening our national weather alert program, we are making sure people get clear information they can count on so they can prepare, adapt, and stay safe in the face of any weather event."

– The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

Environment and Climate Change Canada is the country's official source for severe weather alerts.

Weather alerts can be issued for a wide range of hazards, including weather like thunderstorms, rain or snow, blowing snow, wind, and heat.

There may be situations where multiple weather alerts occur simultaneously for the same area. They will be prioritized by colour, with the most severe alert displayed first.

Moving to colour-coded weather alerts helps people understand what weather will do in addition to what it will be .

in addition to what it . For reference, historical "red" weather events include: the 1998 ice storm in Ontario and Quebec that crippled transmission towers "snowmageddon" in St. John's, Newfoundland, in 2020 that buried the city the 2021 atmospheric river in British Columbia that severely damaged highways

Climate change is affecting the frequency, duration, and intensity of climate-related hazards and disasters in Canada and around the world.

Related products



Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]