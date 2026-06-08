The Government of Canada invests $7.1 million in highway upgrades along Highway 431 at Barter's Hill in Gros Morne National Park

This project will improve long-term public safety, infrastructure resilience, and visitor experience.

ROCKY HARBOUR, NL, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature, announced a $7.1 million infrastructure project for essential infrastructure upgrades along Highway 431 at Barter's Hill in Gros Morne National Park. This infrastructure investment will improve safety, while supporting both local communities and visitors to the national park.

In January 2018, Gros Morne National Park experienced a severe storm that caused significant flooding and damage to existing infrastructure. One of the most affected areas was Highway 431 at kilometre 6.0, commonly known as "Barter's Hill". As an emergency measure, the embankment was temporarily stabilized to maintain access on this important corridor for local communities and visitors to the national park.

Through this federal investment, Parks Canada will ensure the long-term stabilization of the embankment foundation by installing a more robust retaining wall, with a lifespan of 75 years, to mitigate the effects of high-water flows experienced in Barter's Creek during storm events. In addition to preventing further erosion and embankment failure, this work will also help minimize future environmental impacts and reduce disturbance to habitat, vegetation and aquatic ecosystems, such as Barter's Brook. Repairs will also be made to the riding surface of Highway 431 to ensure a safe and comfortable traveling experience, while extending the surface life and lowering maintenance costs for this highly traveled roadway.

The Government of Canada is committed to protecting natural and cultural treasures in Canada and advancing infrastructure projects at Parks Canada administered sites to create economic and tourism opportunities. By investing in resilient infrastructure, this project will address safety and environmental concerns, extend the lifespan of public assets, and ensure visitors can continue travelling to and through these iconic places for decades to come.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to preserving the ecological integrity and beauty of Gros Morne National Park, while maintaining the critical infrastructure that allows visitors and communities to safely access and enjoy these places. Parks Canada's work to bolster highway infrastructure will help ensure a safe travelling experience, enhanced visitor opportunities, and increased resiliency of critical infrastructure to severe weather caused by climate change, while supporting local economies and contributing to growth in the tourism sector."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Gros Morne is one of Newfoundland and Labrador's great treasures, and this investment makes sure local families and visitors can keep getting there safely. A stronger embankment and an improved road surface mean western Newfoundland communities and tourists alike have a reliable corridor for decades to come. This is the kind of investment that pays off every time someone makes that drive."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

As part of Budget 2024, the Government of Canada announced $545.1 million over four years for key projects focused on protecting heritage canals and preventing the loss of iconic built heritage, ensuring highways and roadways remain safe and open and providing for the continuity of visitor services.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested approximately $160 million for infrastructure investment improvements in Gros Morne National Park, and L'Anse-aux-Meadows, Port-au-Choix, Red Bay, Hopedale Mission national historic sites.

Gros Morne National Park protects 1,805 square kilometres representing portions of the Western Newfoundland Highlands natural region and an eastern portion of the St. Lawrence Lowlands natural region. Gros Morne was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987 in recognition of its unique geological features, exemplified in part by the Tablelands, and spectacular natural beauty.

Parks Canada makes every effort to minimize impacts associated with infrastructure projects. Throughout the 2026 season, visitors should be aware of potential delays throughout the construction period while travelling through Barter's Hill in Gros Morne National Park. Single-lane traffic controlled by traffic lighting devices, reduced speed limits in work zones, and intermittent traffic closures (maximum 20 minutes at a time) can be expected. Longer delays may occur during peak summer visitation periods and favourable weather conditions.

For current travel information, project information and updates, please visit the Gros Morne National Park website, and follow Gros Morne National Park on Facebook.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Kate Power, Partnering, Engagement and Communications Officer, Western Newfoundland Field Unit, Parks Canada, [email protected]