KIPAWA, QC, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced federal funding of more than $8.9 million for the construction of a building that will be home to the Kebaowek First Nation Cultural Centre.

"What we are announcing today is more than an investment in brick and mortar. It's an investment in the future of a community that is coming together around its past and will benefit the entire community. The Kebaowek First Nation Cultural Centre plays a key role in ensuring that the Algonquin language, cultural traditions and practices are passed on to the youth of the community. These intergenerational connections give youth a stronger sense of identity and prepare them for success in adult life," said the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"We were very encouraged to see a promise of federal funding to address critical infrastructure gaps in our communities. On behalf of the council and the citizens of Kebaowek we are extremely pleased to hear that the Government of Canada has now made a multi-million dollar commitment to advance the needs and interests of our families and community. The Green and Inclusive Building program will help to give the citizens and community an opportunity to build a solid base from which to continue the vital work needed to reinvigorate and revitalize our language, cultural practices, teachings and ceremonies. The construction of a building that is carbon neutral aligns well with our social responsibilities as First Nations to build the infrastructure needed for continued development as a community with little or no impact on the environment," stated Chief Lance Haymond.

Funding for this new carbon-neutral and cutting-edge building will provide members of the First Nation with a place to teach their history, develop their language skills and cultural understanding, celebrate their culture and offer recreational, extra-curricular and employment-related activities to the young people in the community.

This facility will also benefit members from neighbouring communities, visiting school groups and the public at large. Its proximity to the pier and the public dock will make the centre a key component of the surrounding tourist attractions and will be an important economic engine for the region.

The Government of Canada is allocating $8.9 million to this project.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

funding comes from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10% of funds are allocated to projects in First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities, which include Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial, territorial, municipal and regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit organizations and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to submit an application through the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applications for large retrofits to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process that closed on July 6, 2021 . A second competitive intake process is scheduled for later in 2022; however, the date has not yet been confirmed. Information regarding the second process will be posted on the Infrastructure Canada—Green and Inclusive Community Buildings website as soon as it is available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process that closed on . A second competitive intake process is scheduled for later in 2022; however, the date has not yet been confirmed. Information regarding the second process will be posted on the Infrastructure Canada—Green and Inclusive Community Buildings website as soon as it is available. Funding applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 will be accepted on a continuous basis and funded on a rolling intake basis.

to will be accepted on a continuous basis and funded on a rolling intake basis. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

