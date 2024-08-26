MEDICINE HAT, AB, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities throughout the country are adopting strategies to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, including lowering carbon emissions from public transit systems.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Aaron Nelson, Acting Director of Community Development with the City of Medicine Hat, and Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a combined investment of $198,116 for the development of a strategy to transition to zero emission public transit buses in Medicine Hat.

This investment will support the City of Medicine Hat in examining the economic feasibility and the technological, and environmental considerations for fleet electrification, while also identifying and planning for risks and key barriers.

By investing in zero emission public transit systems, the Government of Canada is supporting clean and affordable transportation, while growing our country's economy, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"By moving to electric vehicles we can help cut pollution, and build a cleaner and stronger economy. We are proud to collaborate with Medicine Hat and CUTRIC to build greener and more efficient public transit systems that Canadians can rely on."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're charging forward in finding solutions to lower carbon emissions from our public transit fleet. This collaboration with CUTRIC and the investment from the Government of Canada through the Zero Emission Transit Fund is critical in assisting the City of Medicine Hat further pursue our efforts towards a more resilient and sustainable future."

Aaron Nelson, Acting Director of Community Development, City of Medicine Hat

"We're proud to join forces with the Medicine Hat community and the Government of Canada to revolutionize public transit. By forging ahead together, we are paving the way for the emergence of greener, more sustainable transit systems powered by the innovation of electric vehicles. This collaboration stands as a testament to our collective commitment to reducing emissions, nurturing a cleaner economy, and building a more environmentally conscious future for all Albertans and Canadians."

Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $158,493 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The City of Medicine Hat is contributing $39,623 .

is contributing to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The is contributing . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emissions transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while supporting Canadian manufacturing. The Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero-emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. Through an agreement with CUTRIC, the Government of Canada is investing $10 million through the ZETF over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emissions bus fleets.

is investing through the ZETF over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emissions bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem.

