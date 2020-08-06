MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to support communities in Quebec by investing in infrastructure projects that will contribute to job creation and the restart of local economies.

Investing in safe and efficient road networks helps build strong and well-connected communities, supports regional development and the flow of essential commodities, and ensures the long-term sustainability of vital road infrastructure.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, has confirmed that the Government of Canada is investing more than $427.7 million towards the rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel. This project, which was first announced in June 2019, will help modernize the tunnel—a cross-river link that is essential for the mobility of people and goods in the Greater Montreal area.

The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel is the longest underwater highway tunnel in Canada. The project aims to rehabilitate the infrastructure and modernize its operating systems, such as lighting, electrical systems and fire protection systems. It also includes the reconstruction of the Highway 25 roadway between Charron Island and the Sherbrooke interchange, as well as the construction of infrastructure for public transit along highways 20 and 25.

This $1 billion project is financially supported by the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec, the City of Montréal and the Town of Boucherville.

"The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel is a vital link for transportation, commerce and the economic prosperity of the Greater Montreal area. This major rehabilitation project will ensure the Tunnel remains efficient and reliable for years to come. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing $5.7 billion in 777 infrastructure projects in Québec.

Plan, the Government of is investing in 777 infrastructure projects in Québec. The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel, built in 1967, is the longest underwater tunnel in Canada and is used by some 120,000 vehicles per day, 13% of them trucks.

