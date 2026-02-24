OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada announced the appointment of David Chemla to the Board of Directors of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

WDBA is a not-for-profit Crown corporation responsible for overseeing the construction and delivery of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan. WDBA will also manage the operations of the new international crossing, a vital link that will enhance transportation capacity and trade flow along Canada's busiest border corridor.

Mr. Chemla brings over 25 years of experience in delivering and overseeing major public-private partnership (P3) infrastructure projects. As President and founder of Sage Project Advisors Inc., he advises public and private sector clients on large-scale initiatives. He has held senior leadership roles across both sectors, including four years as Vice-President of Project Delivery at Infrastructure Ontario, where he led multidisciplinary teams through the planning, budgeting, procurement, and construction of major P3 projects. His deep expertise in infrastructure delivery, governance, and complex project oversight will be a valuable asset to the WDBA Board as it advances the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Mr. Chemla was appointed in accordance with the Government of Canada's open, competency-based selection process.

Quotes

"I am pleased to welcome Mr. Chemla to the Board of Directors of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. His appointment reflects our government's commitment to having strong experienced leadership guide significant infrastructure projects."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

WDBA is led by a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and governed by a board of directors responsible for overseeing business activities, engagement with key stakeholders, as well as management and delivery of the project. The board is composed of up to nine members, including the CEO and Chairperson.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a $6.4 billion generational mega project comprising multiple components, including what will be the longest cable stay bridge in North America; the largest Canadian Port of Entry along the Canada-United States border; a United States Port of Entry – one of the largest in North America; the Michigan Interstate 75 Interchange; and approach bridges on both sides of the border.

Once complete, the bridge will provide an uninterrupted, highway-to-highway transportation route from Montreal to Mexico with direct connections between Ontario's Highway 401 and Michigan's Interstate 75.

Related products

Associated links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts : For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]