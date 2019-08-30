The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region

The Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre receives over $470,000 to promote tourism in rural and remote regions

Tourism is an inclusive sector that helps showcase Canada's culture, diversity, natural beauty and unique experiences around the world. It generates significant economic benefits across Canada and accounts for one in every ten jobs. This is why the Government of Canada is investing in tourism sector businesses and products.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced that the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre was awarded a non-repayable contribution of $472,025 to modernize and develop the Kinawit Cultural Site's tourism facilities. The funding was granted under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations seeking to create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities or experiences.

In Quebec, the CEF is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie.

Thanks to the Government of Canada's support for projects like that of the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre, Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to experience tourism in rural and remote regions through, in this case, the Kinawit Cultural Site's facilities and activities.

This announcement is further to Minister Joly's announcement of Canada's new tourism strategy: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Quotes

"This new investment in Abitibi-Témiscamingue supports communities as they create and enhance tourism facilities and experiences. I am delighted with this tangible support for Indigenous tourism, which will create jobs and generate benefits for the region as a whole. I am proud of this investment by CED, which supports the promotion of Indigenous culture in markets near and far. This award is a concrete contribution to making Quebec a world-class destination."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"These investments will enable communities and businesses in all regions of the country to develop tourism products and experiences to attract more tourists year-round. This will help communities big and small reap the benefits of the global tourism boom, to diversify their economies and create good jobs for middle-class families, while showcasing Canada's brand, centred on shared values of diversity and equality."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Innovation doesn't only happen in big cities; it happens in all regions of Canada. That's why the regional development agencies play an important role in helping businesses turn innovation into economic growth and good jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for over 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Tourism supports more than 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

. In Quebec , 402,000 people work in the tourism industry.

, 402,000 people work in the tourism industry. Every year, Indigenous Quebec shares its culture with over a million visitors and creates nearly 3,500 jobs, generating an estimated $169 million in economic benefits.

in economic benefits. The direct revenue from Indigenous tourism in Canada increased by 23.2% between 2014 and 2017, from $1.41 billion to $1.74 billion .

increased by 23.2% between 2014 and 2017, from to . Canada has six regional development agencies (RDAs) that support economic development in all regions of the country.

has six regional development agencies (RDAs) that support economic development in all regions of the country. The RDAs help support Canadian innovation through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, and in conjunction with the three flagship platforms, namely the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

