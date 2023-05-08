SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, and Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Laurentides Region announced investments of over $780 million from the Government of Canada and over $1.1 billion from the Government of Quebec to support the purchase of 1,229 electric buses and enhance Quebec's network of electric public transit.

This financial support, which is unparalleled in Canada, makes it possible to carry out the largest electric buses acquisition project in North America.

This funding will allow ten public transportation organizations (PTO) to begin the massive conversion of their bus fleets to become 100% electric, in line with Quebec's Plan for a Green Economy (PEV 2030) and Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan. This investment also delivers on the federal government's commitment to help purchase 5,000 zero emission buses over the next five years. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is the representative for the contract on behalf of the nine other transit agencies and is responsible for the procurement of the buses.

In order to maximize the potential for local economic benefits, the level of Canadian content required in this call for tenders was set at 25% and the final assembly must be done in Canada, in accordance with the applicable trade agreements to which Québec subscribes. Following a public call for tenders issued in April 2022, Nova Bus, a company headquartered in Saint-Eustache, was awarded the contract to manufacture these buses. All the buses covered by this contract will be produced and assembled in Nova Bus' Quebec plant, which will help generate significant economic benefits for Quebec and Canada.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Quebecers and all Canadians.

"Across Quebec, citizens rely on public transit to get where they need to be each day. With today's $780 million investment, our government is enhancing the electric public transit network across the province. We will continue to partner with the Government of Quebec to deliver modern and reliable infrastructure that meets the needs of our communities today and into the future."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"By investing to help Quebec transit operators purchase electric buses, we continue to fight climate change and encourage Quebec entrepreneurs who are participating in the development of the green economy of the future. The federal government is fully committed to supporting the green transition of our economy and we continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"Public transit is one of the key elements in the sustainable mobility of people and the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With this investment of more than $1.1 billion, the government is responding in order to help achieve a low-carbon Quebec. Ultimately, the entire population of Quebec will be able to benefit from the advantages of these electric buses."

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

"The Quebec government is determined to make the climate transition a success. This transition includes a major project to electrify the economy and transportation, including public transit. The authorization granted by my colleague today is a step in this direction and demonstrates once again our willingness to act responsibly and sustainably to address climate change."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Laurentides Region

"After the necessary testing and experimentation phases, the STM has reached an important milestone with the awarding of this contract, which confirms its ambitions and the seriousness of its electrification approach as a leader in sustainable mobility. This first major order will help transform the face of mobility in Montréal and will bring about major changes in the operation of our buses. It's a great challenge, worthy of the talent and expertise of our teams."

Eric Alan Caldwell, Chair of the board of directors, Société de transport de Montréal

"We thank the government for this financial support and reaffirm our full cooperation. The ATUQ team has been working for several years on this important project to acquire electric buses, which is nothing less than a historic shift for public transit in Quebec. This work is being done in concert with our members, the nine public transit companies and exo, all of whom are striving to achieve the ambitious government objectives. We are also very grateful to the employees of the transit authorities who are embarking with us on this important shift."

Marc Denault, President of the Association du transport urbain du Québec and of the Société de transport de Sherbrooke

"We at Nova Bus feel privileged to accompany public transit agencies in their transition to electrification and congratulate the Quebec government for its leadership in achieving its GHG reduction objectives. This important milestone is a sign that all stakeholders in the transportation sector are working together to fight climate change and we at Nova Bus are proud of our commitment to this historic transition."

Ralph Acs, President of Nova Bus

The acquisition of these buses follows the announcement made by Premier François Legault at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which was held in Glasgow in November 2021 . A sum of $5 billion was announced for the installation of 2,148 buses on our roads by 2030.

in . A sum of was announced for the installation of 2,148 buses on our roads by 2030. The contract for the acquisition of the 1,229 buses, which will be delivered by 2027, will contribute significantly to achieving this objective. These buses will be acquired by the STM and the following transportation organizations:Société de transport de l'Outaouais, Société de transport de Sherbrooke , Société de transport de Trois-Rivières, Société de transport de Lévis, Société de transport du Saguenay, Société de transport de Laval , Réseau de transport de Longueuil , Réseau de transport de la Capitale and exo.

, Société de transport de Trois-Rivières, Société de transport de Lévis, Société de transport du Saguenay, Société de transport de , Réseau de transport de , Réseau de transport de la Capitale and exo. The Government of Quebec's Green Economy Plan (PEV) sets the following targets:

Green Economy Plan (PEV) sets the following targets: Beginning in 2025, all new vehicles acquired by public transit agencies and receiving government subsidies must be electric vehicles.



By 2030, it is also planned to electrify:



55% of city buses;





65% of school buses;





35% (2 million) light electric vehicles on Quebec roads;





40% of cabs;





100% of the government's cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and minivans and 25% of its trucks.

Bus acquisitions by Quebec's PTOs are eligible for financial assistance under existing capital assistance programs, like the Programme d'aide gouvernementale du transport collectif des personnes (PAGTCP), the Programme d'aide aux immobilisations en transport en commun of the Société de financement des infrastructures locales du Québec (SOFIL) and the Programme d'aide gouvernementale aux infrastructures de transport collectif (PAGITC).

The Government of Canada is investing over $780 million in this project, supporting the purchase of 1189 buses, through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

is investing over in this project, supporting the purchase of 1189 buses, through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Quebec government is investing more than $1.1 billion .

government is investing more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

