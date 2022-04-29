The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec announce more than $26.6 million for the creation of a new cultural institution - PHI Contemporain

MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Ms. Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications, announce $26,645,740 in funding for the creation of PHI Contemporain, a new cultural institution in the heart of Old Montreal.

The work will include restoring a number of heritage buildings, including the Pierre Du Calvet and Louis-Viger houses, as well as constructing a new building on vacant land. As important witnesses to our history, these buildings are located in the site patrimonial de Montréal, which was declared a heritage site in 1964. This site is the cradle of the current economic and cultural metropolis of Quebec. This territory retains the traces of its evolution, from the small colonial town until today. By showcasing these buildings, the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada are pursuing their efforts aimed at bringing our built heritage to life.

In addition to production, dialogue and research spaces, PHI Contemporain will offer suitable venues to host exhibitions and art through new immersive media. Through this cultural and architectural project, PHI will be accessible to a greater number of visitors and will enhance the cultural offering in the Montreal area. The initiative will allow artists and artisans, from here and elsewhere, to exhibit their works, for the benefit of Quebecers and tourists.

In the context of this project, the Government of Quebec is investing more than $13.3 million. The Government of Canada is also investing over $13.3 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Quotes

"Investing in infrastructure projects such as the expansion of the PHI Center helps promote our culture within our communities! The project will give even more people the chance to experience culture, discover the art of tomorrow, and have our local talent touch the hearts of those who visit us. Culture is what brings us together, and this project is both a tribute to the past and a step into the future."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"With this major investment, we are giving new impetus to an establishment that promotes Quebec culture in the world while bringing to life magnificent buildings that bear witness to our history. This demonstrates, once again, that our government remains firmly committed to promoting our artists, our heritage and our culture!"

Ms. Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"PHI Contemporain is a rare and exciting opportunity for us to continue our commitment to the relevance of art in daily life by providing expanded spaces for gathering, meeting, and living with evolving artistic practices here and around the world."

Phoebe Greenberg, founder and creative director of PHI

"The new project will provide a space of the highest architectural quality that will allow PHI to sustain its offer on several levels (cultural, technological, environmental, social and economic), while making a significant contribution to civic life for both neighborhood residents and for visitors from elsewhere in Quebec, Canada and abroad."

Eric Albert, CEO of PHI

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest over $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects focused on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest over in between 2018 and 2028 for projects focused on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

