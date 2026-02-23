WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - This is a joint news release between the Government of Canada and the Council of Yukon First Nations

In an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape, it is more important than ever that Arctic security efforts remain grounded in meaningful partnerships with northern First Nations, Métis and Inuit. Successful and lasting security in the North depends on strong communities, local capacity, and meaningful Indigenous partnerships.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, alongside Council of Yukon First Nations (CYFN) Grand Chief Math'ieya Alatini, announced a contribution of up to $353,576 over two years to CYFN. This funding, delivered through CanNor, will support CYFN in providing coordination and resources for Yukon First Nations to further participate with the governments of Canada and the Yukon in shaping Arctic security and sovereignty.

A strong defence industry in the North supports Arctic security, sovereignty, and long-term prosperity. Through projects like this, the Government of Canada is investing in Indigenous partnerships that are essential to building local capacity, strengthening supply chains, and laying a strong foundation for defence in the North.

"Investments in Arctic security and sovereignty protect Canada while creating lasting economic opportunities for northern communities. Indigenous Peoples have safeguarded the North since time immemorial, and their knowledge, leadership, and stewardship are essential to strengthening our defence and domain awareness. This project will ensure Indigenous partners are true partners in planning and delivery while building a stronger North together."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Yukon First Nations play a meaningful role in shaping our shared future. Strengthening Arctic security must go hand in hand with ensuring that the economic benefits of these initiatives flow back to communities. By aligning defence investments with the access to economic development opportunities enshrined in Chapter 22 of Yukon Final Agreements, we can ensure that initiatives in our territory are informed by northern realities and built through collaborative partnerships."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Yukon First Nations must be full partners in Arctic security and sovereignty work. The decisions made for the North affect our communities, our lands, and our future generations. By bringing our knowledge, perspective, and leadership to the table, we help ensure that the Canadian Arctic is secure, resilient, and strong, and that development in the North benefits the people who live here while protecting the environment and our ways of life. Yukon First Nations are already doing important work in this space to support their communities, and we believe this funding will help us build on that work and strengthen our collective voice and capacity."

- Grand Chief Math'ieya Alatini, Council of Yukon First Nations

CanNor is delivering up to $353,576 to the Council of Yukon First Nations under the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII). The RDII is a $379.2 million, three-year initiative delivered throughout the country by Canada's Regional Development Agencies, including CanNor, as part of the newly announced Defence Industrial Strategy.

As announced in Budget 2025, initial investments have been made to boost Canada's defence industrial base by allocating $6.6 billion over five years, starting in 2025-2026, under the Defence Industrial Strategy.

The Defence Industrial Strategy will transform Canada's defence industry by prioritizing Canadian suppliers and materials, investing in domestic innovation and commercialization, and streamlining procurement to provide businesses with stable, predictable demand. These actions will help Canadian defence firms scale their operations, expand sales at home and with trusted international partners, and create high-paying jobs across the defence supply chain.

On December 5, 2025, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced the launch of the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) in the territories. Through the RDII, CanNor will deliver up to $40.5 million over three years to help meet national defence needs while supporting economic development in the North.

The Council of Yukon First Nations is an Indigenous-led non-profit that does political advocacy and intergovernmental relations on behalf of Yukon First Nations.

Through this project, the Council of Yukon First Nations will create liaison positions to facilitate coordination between Yukon First Nations, the Department of National Defence and the emerging Canadian Institute for Arctic Security, which is housed in the Government of Yukon and partially funded by CanNor.

