BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Rory Nisan, Burlington City Councillor and Deputy Mayor of the Environment for the City of Burlington, and Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a joint investment of $462,500 to support planning activities for the transition to zero emission buses.

Through this investment, the City of Burlington will complete planning activities such as feasibility, implementation and market studies to support the future procurement and deployment of zero emission buses and related infrastructure by Burlington Transit.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Cities like Burlington are taking strong climate action while supporting the transit needs of our community. The federal government is working closely with cities and industry partners to support a green transition to zero emission buses. Together, we will address our common climate goals."

The Honourable Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's investment contributes to an inclusive, connected Burlington. Transitioning to zero emission buses will provide residents with a cleaner, quieter and more efficient commuting option, while helping Canada achieve its emissions reduction target."

Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington

"The City of Burlington has been working with CUTRIC to develop green solutions for our fleet. This funding will help to take that work to the next level so we can look into implementing some zero emission solutions. As part of our Climate Action Plan, the City is committed to transit as an environmentally-friendly way to help residents in our growing city get around. On behalf of the City of Burlington, I want to thank the Federal Government and our MPs for Burlington, Karina Gould and Pam Damoff for their support of the City of Burlington's efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and make Burlington Transit a green transportation option for our residents."

Rory Nisan, Burlington City Councillor and Deputy Mayor of the Environment for the City of Burlington

"We know that for most public transit agencies, the transition to zero-emissions is a significant financial and technical challenge. By fostering collaboration and pooling resources, we can create a future where interconnectedness drives sustainable mobility, addressing Canada's environmental priorities head-on. This joint project is yet another step toward shaping a greener, more connected tomorrow, and we're proud to have Burlington as part of this effort."

Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium

"The creation of CUTZEB as an independent joint procurement initiative represents a natural progression of CUTRIC's significant efforts in assisting transit agencies in their sustainable future. Decarbonized public transit goes beyond just getting the buses on the road. It also demands assessment and consideration for the chargers, the installation, the maintenance, and everything in between. We're energized by the Government of Canada's support of this turnkey solution and are excited for what's to come in Burlington."

Chris Hill, Chair of CUTZEB's Board of Directors and EV Transit Specialist with Fleet Challenge Canada

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $370,000 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and the City of Burlington is contributing $92,500 .

is contributing to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and the is contributing . The project is being coordinated by the Canadian Urban Transit Zero Emissions Bus (CUTZEB), which supports public transit agencies in the procurement of turn-key zero emission transit technologies. CUTZEB provides a comprehensive and cost-effective process for joint procurements by bringing together small to mid-sized transit agencies across Canada .

. The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero-emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The Government of Canada is investing $10 million through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

is investing through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem.

Associated Links

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Canada Infrastructure Bank – Zero Emission Buses Initiative

https://cib-bic.ca/en/sectors/public-transit/

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

