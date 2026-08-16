The Government of Canada and Ontario Investing $1 Billion to Help Non-Development Charge Municipalities Build More Homes

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Governments of Canada and Ontario are investing $1 billion to help municipalities that do not levy development charges build more homes and support community growth. Through the new Non-Development Charge Municipalities Stream (Non-DC Stream) of the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build, eligible municipalities will receive funding to build and renew critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and water systems. These investments will help enable new housing development, support growth and protect Ontario's existing housing supply.

Municipalities that do not levy development charges often face challenges funding infrastructure projects because they do not have access to this revenue tool. At the same time, these municipalities face high construction costs, aging assets and significant infrastructure backlogs. Through the new Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build program, Ontario is investing $500 million through the provincial Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program (MHIP), while Canada is investing $500 million through the federal Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF)'s Provincial and Territorial stream, pending an agreement under the Fund, to help municipalities that do not levy development charges build critical infrastructure projects.

The Non-DC Stream is made possible through the $8.8-billion Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build, announced in March 2026. The partnership also supports the Development Charge Reduction Program, which provides funding for housing-enabling and community infrastructure projects in municipalities that reduce and maintain development charges (DCs) at reduced levels for at least three years. The partnership also enables Ontario's expanded HST relief on new homes. Together, these measures are helping reduce costs for homebuyers by up to $200,000 in certain jurisdictions.

Applications for the Non-DC stream will open for eligible municipalities on October 29, 2026, with additional intakes to be announced at a later date.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation. The Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

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Together, we're building Ontario and Canada strong. By partnering with Ontario, the federal government is helping speed up housing construction by lowering up front costs and investing in housing-enabling infrastructure projects -- building strong, resilient communities that boost housing supply and drive economic opportunities."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"It is crucial that we support our communities and their growth and well-being through investments such as this new funding stream. The Non-DC Stream will allow municipalities to build the infrastructure needed to support the housing demand and lower costs for both municipalities and residents."

Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax

"As we continue to navigate economic uncertainty and unwarranted U.S. tariffs, our government is protecting Ontario by investing in critical infrastructure that drives growth, creates jobs and strengthens communities, With $1 billion in federal-provincial funding, the new Non-Development Charge Municipalities Stream will help municipalities deliver more homes, modernize aging infrastructure and build stronger communities."

Todd McCarthy, Acting Minister of Infrastructure

"When we initially announced the Development Charge Reduction Program, we made a commitment to non-DC levying municipalities that they too would be able to benefit from the Partnership to Build. The Non-DC stream will make this a reality, complementing existing programs and legislative reforms, further advancing our efforts to bring the dream of homeownership within reach for more Ontario families."

Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Across rural Ontario, building homes starts with reliable infrastructure, from sturdy bridges to roads built for tough Canadian winters. For communities that do not collect development charges, this $1 billion stream delivers the targeted funding needed to clear backlogs, upgrade water systems and expand critical roads. By directly funding the infrastructure that enables housing, we are protecting existing homes, driving economic growth and improving quality of life across rural Ontario."

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Rural Affairs

"Municipalities are on the front lines of building the infrastructure communities need to grow and prosper. This funding recognizes the unique pressures facing rural, small and northern communities and will help municipalities make critical investments that support growth, housing and resilient communities. AMO welcomes this investment and looks forward to continuing to work with provincial and federal partners."

Robin Jones, Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) President, Mayor of Westport

"This $1 billion investment is a significant win for municipalities across Northwestern Ontario and recognizes the unique realities facing small, rural, remote, and Northern communities. None of NOMA's 37 member municipalities collect development charges, yet they still face significant costs to build and renew roads, bridges, water systems, and other critical infrastructure required to support housing and community growth. This investment will help create the conditions to unlock new housing, protect existing housing, and build stronger, more sustainable communities. We thank the Governments of Canada and Ontario for recognizing these challenges and making this important investment in the future of our communities."

Rick Dumas, Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) President

"Rural Ontario is ready to grow, and our members have big plans for their communities. But the dual challenge of renewing aging infrastructure and building for growth can make it hard to keep pace. This funding will help rural municipalities make the investments needed to support their communities today and prepare for the opportunities ahead."

Christa Lowry, Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Chair, Mayor of Mississippi Mills

"FONOM welcomes this $1-billion investment for municipalities that do not levy development charges. This funding recognizes the financial realities of small, rural and Northern communities and will help our members build the roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure needed to support new housing and protect existing homes. We thank Ontario and Canada for listening and providing a more equitable funding opportunity for Northern municipalities to prepare for growth."

Dave Plourde, Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) President

"This funding will help Small Urban Municipalities redevelop existing infrastructure and build new infrastructure to grow the housing infrastructure that our province needs. We appreciate the Provincial and Federal Governments attention to this financial need."

Jamie McGarvey, Small Urban Municipalities (OSUM) Chair, Mayor of the Town of Parry Sound

"OHBA is pleased to see Ontario and Canada make this significant investment in the critical infrastructure communities need to support housing and growth. Providing a dedicated opportunity for municipalities that do not levy development charges to access this funding recognizes that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to funding growth. This additional $1 billion investment through the Build Communities Strong Fund and Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program will help more communities unlock land, support new housing and ensure infrastructure is in place when and where it is needed. Investments in roads, bridges and water systems are essential to building new homes, protecting existing communities and supporting sustainable growth across Ontario."

Scott Andison, Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) CEO

"Investment in critical infrastructure is essential for Ontario's economic development and prosperity. Today's announcement provides the tools for municipalities to continue delivering transportation projects while promoting housing growth across the province."

Walid Abou-Hamde, Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) Chief Executive Officer

"Addressing Ontario's housing challenge requires supporting growth in communities of every size. This is a smart investment by the province, as it recognizes that expanding water, wastewater and other critical infrastructure in small and medium-sized municipalities is as important to unlocking new housing and creating opportunities for economic growth as investing in major urban centres. Building infrastructure capacity across Ontario ensures more communities can contribute to the province's long-term growth."

Patrick McManus, Ontario Sewer & Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) Executive Director

"This $1 billion investment is welcome news for rural communities across eastern Ontario. Building more homes requires the infrastructure to support them, and investments in roads, bridges and water systems will help municipalities unlock housing growth while renewing the infrastructure that existing residents rely on. We are pleased to see our Ontario and Canada government partners working together to support infrastructure in rural communities."

Bonnie Clark, Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) Chair

"This investment is welcome news for rural and small municipalities across Western Ontario. By recognizing communities that do not levy development charges, the governments of Ontario and Canada are helping ensure municipalities have equitable access to the infrastructure funding needed to support housing growth. Investments in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater systems, are fundamental to building more homes, creating strong and complete communities, and ensuring Western Ontario remains Ontario's economic engine."

Warden Marcus Ryan, Chair, Western Ontario Wardens' Caucus (WOWC)

"Engineering expertise is the foundation of safe, sustainable housing and community infrastructure. The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers congratulates the collaborative efforts of the Governments of Ontario and Canada for the joint $1 billion investment to support municipalities that do not levy development charges. By directing resources to essential public works, such as roads and water systems, this investment will accelerate housing creation while safeguarding existing homes. Professional engineers are ready to partner with municipalities to ensure these projects are designed and delivered to the highest standards, delivering value for taxpayers and long-term benefits for all residents."

Sandro Perruzza, CRSP, ICD.D CEO Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE)

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Ash Milton, Press Secretary, [email protected]; Ministry of Infrastructure Media Line, Communications Branch, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]