The government is temporarily eliminating the Québec sales taxes on masks and face shields

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Québec government is following suit with the federal government and announcing today that, like the goods and services tax (GST), the Québec sales tax (QST) will be temporarily eliminated on purchases of masks and face shields.

The November 30, 2020 Federal Economic Update announced the zero-rating of these essential products in the context of the pandemic. The QST system will be modified to integrate into it this measure, which will be applicable starting from the same date as the federal measure comes into force.

Moreover, the Ministère des Finances du Québec is analyzing the other legislative proposals presented by the Minister of Finance of Canada. Decisions respecting harmonization with the proposals will be announced later.

Quote:

"We are working together with the federal government to offer individuals and businesses all the necessary support during this crisis. The temporary zero-rating of masks and face shields reflects this commitment."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance

Related link:

The terms and conditions of the measure can be consulted in the Information Bulletin 2020-9 published by the Ministère des Finances at

http://www.finances.gouv.qc.ca/documents/Bulletins/en/BULEN_2020-14-a-b.pdf.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Finances

For further information: Source: Fanny Beaudry-Campeau, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Finance, Telephone: 418-576-2786