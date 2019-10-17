The Gouvernement du Québec and Indigenous stakeholders unite in taking action

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Many instigators of change have gathered today, at the invitation of the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Sylvie D'Amours, to identify a process for implementation of the recommendations arising from the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (NIMMIWG). The purpose was to begin a dialogue in order to set the groundwork for collaborative work.

This first meeting, which took place in Québec City, forms part of a non-partisan process and included a number of ministers and MNAs to discuss the these two commissions and their different recommendations, placing particular importance on Indigenous women and girls. Through this process, the Gouvernement du Québec is strengthening its collaboration with First Nations and Inuit by making a commitment to work together. It was also agreed that a second meeting would take place between now and the end of 2019 to continue the dialogue.

Quotation:

"The time has come to take action. The message delivered by the witnesses before the two commissions is unequivocal and reflects a clear willingness to change the course of events. We must work together toward this end, without further delay. We are an open government that is here to listen, and it is in concert with First Nations and Inuit that we wish to work to improve Indigenous Peoples' quality of life and while respecting differences and of our cultures."

Sylvie D'Amours, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

Some numbers concerning the Viens Commission and the NIMMIWG:

The Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec (the Viens Commission) submitted its report this past September 30 .

. It includes 142 recommendations grouped under five areas: police services, justice services, correctional services, health and social services, and youth protection services.

The NIMMIWG, includes 21 recommendations specifically directed toward the Gouvernement du Québec.

