The Good Shroom to Launch Innovative THC-Infused DYP Pouches in Alberta

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (TSXV: MUSH), an emerging cannabis company, announces the launch of DYP's, an innovative THC-infused pouch product, in Alberta, Canada's second-largest cannabis market. The Good Shroom Co operates a portfolio of brands in Quebec, where it sells a wide range of products. The introduction of DYP's is a key component of the company's national expansion strategy.

DYP's are discreet, easy-to-use pouches designed to be placed between the lip and gum, delivering 10mg of THC per pouch, the maximum legal dose. This product is the first of its kind in Canada, offering consumers a smoke-free, affordable, and convenient way to consume THC. The product is arriving in Alberta this week, with distribution scheduled to begin next week.

The decision to launch DYP's is driven by three key factors:

Discreet and Familiar: DYP's resemble popular nicotine pouches like Zyn and Zonnic which are well established in Canada , making them a familiar option for consumers. The format is discreet and easy to use, offering an alternative to more traditional cannabis consumption methods.

, making them a familiar option for consumers. The format is discreet and easy to use, offering an alternative to more traditional cannabis consumption methods. Competitive Pricing: At a retail price of approximately $20 per unit (10 pouches per unit), DYP's offer consumers an affordable way to consume THC, with each 10mg dose priced around $2 .

per unit (10 pouches per unit), DYP's offer consumers an affordable way to consume THC, with each 10mg dose priced around . First-to-Market Advantage: DYP's are the first THC-infused pouches available in Canada , positioning The Good Shroom Co at the forefront of this new category in the cannabis market.

The pouches will initially be available in two flavors, Wintergreen and Honeydew, with additional flavors planned for Ontario in early 2025. As new opportunities arise in other provinces, the company plans to expand distribution nationwide.

"We are thrilled to bring DYP's to market in Alberta," said Eric Ronsse, CEO of The Good Shroom Co Inc. "This product launch represents an important milestone for our company and for the Canadian cannabis market. DYP's offer consumers a convenient, affordable, and familiar way to consume THC, and we believe the strong feedback from our sales team demonstrates the potential of this new category."

The Good Shroom Co's sales team has been actively engaging retailers to create awareness around the product, and initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Product Highlights:

Discreet THC-infused pouches, placed between the lip and gum

10mg of THC per pouch, the maximum legal dose

Available in Wintergreen and Honeydew flavors

Retail price: ~ $20 per unit (10 pouches per unit)

per unit (10 pouches per unit) Launching in Alberta with plans for expansion into Ontario in 2025

The Good Shroom Co Inc. operates primarily in Quebec, where it manages a portfolio of brands that offer a range of cannabis products. DYP's are the company's first major expansion outside Quebec, forming a key part of its national growth strategy.

About The Good Shroom Co Inc.

The Good Shroom Co Inc. is a publicly traded company (TSX.V: MUSH) specializing in cannabis and wellness products. The company focuses on developing innovative cannabis products that meet consumer needs across Canada.

Website: www.thegoodshroom.co

