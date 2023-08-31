THE GOOD SHROOM PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON IT'S EXPANSION ACTIVITIES.

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (the "Company" or "MUSH") provides an update on its expansion activities.

The Company is set to expand on a variety of its brands with new products launching in the near future in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta. At present, it sells over 20 cannabis products under its various brands, with 7 of those accounting for the majority of cannabis sales. As a result, the company has focused its efforts on expanding those categories and product types in an effort to increase sales specifically through innovations in the edible and hash infused joint categories as further explained below.

Quebec

In early August 2023 the Company received notice of conditional acceptance of a variety of new product listings to be launched this fall. With several variables and product details yet to be confirmed on each of those listings it is expected that the Company will be launching 7 to 13 more products in the months of October and November of this year (Q1 & Q2 fiscal year 2024). Those products include CBD capsules, hash infused joints, dried cannabis flower and edibles. Hash infused joints and edibles may potentially result in significantly more sales whereas cannabis flower and CBD capsules may have lower volumes but, nonetheless, could contribute to its expansion. Furthermore, it believes that the CBD capsule market may become a category with more overall growth as consumers become more familiar with CBD.

The Company's "Joints Infusés d'Afghan Gold", which are joints infused with it's popular Afghan Gold hash maintains its popularity and, depending on the week, is usually in the top 3 selling products in the concentrates category in terms of weekly units sold. * One of the potential new listings is a different variation of this exact product. Three other potential new listings are innovations based on this product where the hash is not mixed with cannabis flower but instead a strip of hash is placed in the center of the pre-rolled cannabis joint to allow for a more aromatic smoke. The former may be the first of its type in Canada at the time of the expected launches.

OG Jerk, THC infused beef jerky, remains a top selling product in the edibles category. * The edibles portion of the conditional product approval includes at least 2 more similar savory snack products.

Alberta

This fall the Company is expecting to launch THC infused beef jerky and mixed nuts. Based on the success of the beef jerky in Quebec, and its belief that the edibles category is saturated with sweets the Company is attempting to diversify the offering with a line of savory edibles for Albertans. Furthermore, it may also be launching 2 pre-rolled joints, one of which is hash infused and the other is a standard pre-rolled joint. The Company is approaching the Alberta market with caution and will be placing an important focus on these initial launches before submitting more products. It has hired a cannabis sales team to assist with initial load-in orders for a variety of key independent cannabis retail accounts across the province in its attempt to enter this market as effectively as possible.

The Company is presently working on fiscal year 2023 financial statements which are due by the end of November 2023 but may be disclosed prior to that date.

* https://quebec.weedcrawler.ca/best_sellers

About the Company

MUSH operates a portfolio of brands which include cannabis and beverage products. It exists to promote the use of functional ingredients such as mushrooms and cannabis in consumer products.

