The Good Shroom Co Signs Contract With Top Tier Canadian Retail Distributor Ecotrend

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (the "Company" or "TGSC") (TSXV: MUSH), a Quebec based company that manufactures and sells functional beverages under its two brands: Teonan® and Velada™, has entered into a distribution and sales agreement with Ecotrend Ecologics Ltd ("Ecotrend")., a respected top tier natural health products distribution leader, in order to lead the distribution their Teonan® drink mixes to retailers and consumers across Canada.

Ecotrend Ecologics Ltd. was founded in 1986 by John Harrison, an import/export specialist dedicated to people, principles, and planet. Since then, Ecotrend Ecologics Ltd. has grown to become the go-to distributor for high-quality lifestyle products, including top brands of vitamins and supplements, and now boasts one of the largest on-the-ground sales teams in Canada. Value-driven and product-focused, Ecotrend Ecologics Ltd. services retail health and grocery stores, alternative healthcare practitioners, and independent pharmacies. Through this agreement, the Company is expected to gain exposure to Ecotrend Ecologics Ltd.'s network of 2,500 retailers in Canada, which includes such retailers as Whole Foods, Well.ca, and Goodness Me amongst many others. TGSC is in the process of executing a retail format of its beverage mixes specifically for the Canadian market and expects to fulfill its first Ecotrend order in the fall of 2021.

About Ecotrend Ecologics Ltd.( https://www.ecotrend.ca/)

Ecotrend Ecologics Ltd. is a Vancouver-based natural health products distributor with a reputation for providing premium quality products and exceptional customer service. Ecotrend Ecologics Ltd. is an environmentally and socially responsible company and has achieved its Climate Smart Certification in 2011 as well as its B Corporation certification in 2019. https://www.ecotrend.ca/

About the Company

TGSC's mission is to build clean label brands that are synonymous with functionality, flavour and quality, rooted in a company recognized for having a socially responsible approach. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Teonan, it manufactures and sells functional beverages under its two brands: Teonan and Velada. Inspired by the relationships ancient cultures held with mushrooms and in line with growing consumer trends towards functional foods, Teonan created the instant beverage lines using a custom blend of organic mushroom extracts chosen for their known health benefits, all the while keeping the focus on developing delicious flavors." All of Teonan's instant beverage mixes are certified organic (Ecocert - USDA), vegan, dairy free, GMO free and gluten free. Teonan began direct to consumer sales of the Teonan beverages in North America, in December 2019, via its online stores.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future business activities and sales, for example the anticipated change in format and the anticipated orders from this distribution agreement. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Corporation's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are the following: expectations with respect to the future growth of wellness beverages; market acceptance of the products, plans for and timing of expansion of its products; expectations regarding competition; maintaining in good standing all necessary regulatory licenses and authorizations for its products; operational risks related to and COVID-19 or other pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

SOURCE The Good Shroom Co Inc.

For further information: Teonan Biomedical Inc., Erin Ronsse, President, tel: (514) 924-2574, [email protected] | website: thegoodshroom.co

Related Links

https://www.thegoodshroom.co/

