THE GOOD SHROOM CO REPORTS ON THE SHAREHOLDER MEETING

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (the "Corporation" or "TGSC") (TSXV: MUSH), announces that shareholders have approved all of the resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 25, 2022. A total of 20,462,207 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing 42.08% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

The following Board members stood for re-election and were duly re-elected: Eric Ronsse, Stephanus Rossouw, Frank Aton, Claude Dufresne and Steve Saviuk, with each, 100% of the votes cast in support of the nomination. These directors will hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or a director vacates office in accordance with the by-laws of TGSC.

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT) was reappointed as the external auditor of TGSC and will hold office until the next annual meeting at such remuneration as may be determined by the directors with 100% of the votes cast supporting the appointment of the auditor.

Shareholders also voted 99.6% in favor to approve TGSC's stock option plan, through which the total number of common shares reserved for issuance as incentive stock options granted shall not exceed 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares.

The Corporation also announces it has granted an aggregate of 1,300,000 share purchase options having each an exercise price of $0.10, to the directors and officers of the Corporation. Half of the options granted vest immediately and the balance will vest January 25, 2023. The options issued will expire on January 25, 2029.

About the Company

The Good Shroom Co. operates a portfolio of brands that include cannabis beverages, hash and functional beverage products. Its aim is to promote the use of functional ingredients such as probiotics and functional mushrooms in consumer products. Its Teonan line consists of beverages that, first and foremost, are high quality and tasty, but also contain a dose of functional mushrooms and probiotics. We all have a daily routine, be it coffee, tea or something else. Why not make that routine functional, for body and mind, by adding probiotics and mushrooms? Up to now, no company has been able to maintain a familiar taste at a fair price while making these drinks truly functional. The Good Shroom Co. has filled that gap and intends to make its brands household names as part of its customers' daily routine. www.thegoodshroom.co

