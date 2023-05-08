The Good Flour Corp. Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hamid Salimian as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 1, 2023. Mr. Salimian will take over the role from the company's existing CEO, Matthew Clayton, who will remain as Chair of the Board.

Mr. Salimian brings extensive experience in the food industry, having served in various leadership roles over the course of his career. He has a proven track record of driving growth and delivering results, and his expertise in sales, management and operations will be instrumental in driving the Company's success. Mr. Salimian, along with Jennifer Peters, are the original founders of GFCO. Mr. Salimian has received significant media recognition including numerous media interviews or articles about him in the Globe and Mail, Vancouver Sun, Canadian Business, the Georgia Straight, CTV News, Vancouver Magazine, WE Vancouver, the Windsor Star, Edible Vancouver,

"I am thrilled to be taking over the CEO role and I want to thank Matthew for his leadership and guidance with respect to everything the Company has achieved over the last eighteen months," said Hamid Salimian. "I look forward to working closely with the team to continue delivering value to our customers and shareholders, while driving innovation and growth. With myself as CEO of GFCO and Jennifer Peters are President of The Good Flour Milling Corp. we have a powerful operational and sales team."

As part of the transition, Matthew Clayton, the existing CEO, will assume the role of Chair of the Board, where he will continue to provide guidance and support to the Company's leadership team. He will also be involved in driving the Company's strategic direction and growth.

"I am pleased with what has been accomplished in the eighteen months since GFCO completed its public markets launch. With the Company's automated production facility fully operational and various processes and systems in place, it is time for me to step back and for Hamid to take over," said Matthew Clayton. "With his strong leadership skills and deep industry expertise, I am confident that he will lead the company to new heights. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the team as we continue to grow the business."

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide chefs and individuals with the best blends to create recipes with its tried-and-true mixes, delivering consistent excellence every time. GFCO provides restaurants and grocery stores with better for your gluten and allergen free options: Fried Chicken Mix, All Purpose Baking Flour, Fish & Chip Batter, Tempura Batter Mix, Pizza & Pasta mix, Vanilla Cake Mix, Pancake & Waffle Mix, and pizza crusts. As well as the newly launched Patty Cakes™, a potato protein pancake mix for kids.

GFCO chooses high quality ingredients and blending them for taste and texture to give our customers gluten/allergen free options so they can enjoy life without giving up their favorite food and get back the good food they deserve.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to GFCO that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to demand for GFCO's products, the details of products under developments and GFCO's future sales and business objectives.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of regulatory approvals; the ability to source ingredients; the ability to attract qualified management and staff; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's products; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners and GFCO will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability. While GFCO considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; risks associated with supply chain for machinery and equipment; litigation, availability of key product ingredients; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; failure to effectively expand production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company's products; failure to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key restaurant and food service partners; changing consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; failure to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of GFCO's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although GFCO has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, GFCO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

