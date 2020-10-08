The Glowing Vision of a UFO Observed Over Clarenville, Newfoundland and Labrador Comes to Life on New Royal Canadian Mint Collector Coin

Working with a canvas-like rectangular coin, East coast artist Adam Young has recreated the events of October 26, 1978, when Clarenville made UFO history. On that night, RCMP Constable James Blackwood responded to a call from astonished onlookers. When he arrived at the scene, witnesses directed his attention to a brightly lit object in the sky. Using binoculars and a high-powered scope, they observed the fin-tailed, oval-shaped craft as it hovered above the water near Random Island. It emitted no sound; and when the officer flashed the lightbar on his police cruiser, the mysterious craft instantly mimicked the lights. It remained in the area for nearly an hour before rising up suddenly and vanishing into the night, leaving no traces of its passage – except a credible eyewitness account.

"I wanted this piece to include all the elements of the 1978 experience while also incorporating the rugged yet whimsical coastline so often found in the Newfoundland landscape," explains Adam Young. "Light and line direction were also important aspects of the design, creating a circular visual flow throughout the composition. This has been an exciting artistic endeavour, which, throughout my research for the design, has caused me to tumble down the rabbit hole of other Canadian UFO sightings."

True to the scene described by witnesses that night, luminescent elements on the coins shine through when exposed to a black light. The rectangular $20 Fine Silver Coin - Canada's Unexplained Phenomena: The Clarenville Event has a limited mintage of 5,000 and retails for $129.95.

