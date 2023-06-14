The Globe and Mail and The Eastern Graphic win CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Globe and Mail is this year's recipient of the CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism in the large-media category, presented tonight at the annual Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards .

The CJF honoured the Globe for its coverage of the sexual assault scandals at Hockey Canada: with narrative-changing coverage such as, " How Hockey Canada used registration fees to build a fund to cover sexual-assault claims, " " Court filing reveals new details about alleged Hockey Canada group sexual assault, " and " Shut Out ."

The CJF recognized excellence in Canadian journalism at last night's sold-out CJF Awards. Tweet this Globe and Mail journalist Grant Robertson accepted the CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism (large media category) for his coverage of the scandals surrounding Hockey Canada’s use of registration fees to cover sexual assault claims. The award marked an end to the sold-out ceremony welcoming journalists, media and business leaders to recognize excellence in Canadian journalism. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Named after CJF founder Dr. Eric Jackman, this annual award honours news organizations, large and small, that embody exemplary journalism with a resulting impact on the communities they serve.

In the small-media category, The Eastern Graphic, Prince Edward Island's award-winning community newspaper, won for its year-long examination, "Through the Cracks," which covered mental health and addiction services in Prince Edward Island.

Held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, the CJF Awards drew more than 500 journalists, media executives and business leaders from across Canada to celebrate journalistic achievements of the past year.

Among the evening's other winners:

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting : The $10,000 award, sponsored by Intact Financial Corporation celebrates a journalist or journalistic team whose work shines a spotlight on climate change and innovative solutions. This honour went to The Narwhal's team of climate journalists, which includes Emma Gilchrist , Jimmy Thomson , Carol Linnitt , Shawn Parkinson , Arik Ligeti , Ashley Tam , Stephanie Kwetásel'wet Wood , Lindsay Sample , Taylor Roades and Jesse Winter for their narrative-shifting stories on Indigenous-led conservation efforts to show how Indigenous nations are declaring protected areas based on their own sovereignty.





: The award, sponsored by Intact Financial Corporation celebrates a journalist or journalistic team whose work shines a spotlight on climate change and innovative solutions. This honour went to team of climate journalists, which includes , and for their to show how Indigenous nations are declaring protected areas based on their own sovereignty. CJF-Meta Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award : The $10,000 award, celebrates initiatives by news organizations that advance the quality of digital journalism. It went to The Narwhal for the independent outlet's successful expansion strategy, which last year included launching an Ontario bureau and a formula for subsequent expansion across different regions.





: The award, celebrates initiatives by news organizations that advance the quality of digital journalism. It went to for the independent outlet's successful expansion strategy, which last year included launching an bureau and a formula for subsequent expansion across different regions. The Landsberg Award , which celebrates exceptional coverage of women's equality issues, went to Molly Hayes , Elizabeth Renzetti and Tavia Grant for their Globe and Mail series examining intimate partner violence, and bringing coercive control into the broader public consciousness, revealing complex social challenges , but also viable solutions to intimate partner violence . The award is presented in association with the Canadian Women's Foundation, which provides the $5,000 prize.





which celebrates exceptional coverage of women's equality issues, went to and for their series examining intimate partner violence, and bringing into the broader public consciousness, , but also . The award is presented in association with the Canadian Women's Foundation, which provides the prize. The William Southam Journalism Fellowships , which reward mid-career journalists with an academic year to audit courses and participate fully in life at Massey College, are awarded annually by the University of Toronto and Massey College. This year's winners are:





, which reward mid-career journalists with an academic year to audit courses and participate fully in life at College, are awarded annually by the and College. This year's winners are: Hasan Shaaban , a freelance photojournalist, recipient of the CJFE/Massey College Fellowship. Originally from Beirut, Lebanon , Shaaban recently moved to Canada after facing death threats for his coverage on water shortages in a Southern Lebanon village;

, a freelance photojournalist, recipient of the CJFE/Massey College Fellowship. Originally from , Shaaban recently moved to after facing death threats for his coverage on water shortages in a village;

Hamutal Dotan , recipient of this year's William Southam Journalism Fellowship, an editor, editorial consultant and journalism teacher in Toronto with fifteen years of experience in magazine, newspaper, digital and broadcast journalism. Previously she was senior editor at The Walrus, Focus editor at the Globe and Mail, and editor-in-chief of Torontoist, as well as a political analyst for the CBC;

, recipient of this year's William Southam Journalism Fellowship, an editor, editorial consultant and journalism teacher in with fifteen years of experience in magazine, newspaper, digital and broadcast journalism. Previously she was senior editor at The Walrus, Focus editor at the Globe and Mail, and editor-in-chief of Torontoist, as well as a political analyst for the CBC;

Garvia Bailey , winner of the WebsterMcConnell Fellowship, the co-founder of the award-winning production company, Media Girlfriends, which amplifies underrepresented voices in media;

, winner of the WebsterMcConnell Fellowship, the co-founder of the award-winning production company, Media Girlfriends, which amplifies underrepresented voices in media;

Beatrice Senadju , who received the Gordon N. Fisher / JHR fellowship. She is an award-winning broadcast journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and was the 2022 recipient of the Ghana Leadership Awards Journalist of the Year and The Young Africa Media Centre's Journalist of the Year Award in Disability Reporting;

, who received the Gordon N. Fisher / JHR fellowship. She is an award-winning broadcast journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and was the 2022 recipient of the Ghana Leadership Awards Journalist of the Year and The Young Africa Media Centre's Journalist of the Year Award in Disability Reporting;

Julia Caron , the host of Quebec A.M., who received the CBC/Radio-Canada Fellowship. Prior to working for the CBC, Caron freelanced and was a regular contributor to Shameless Magazine, Racialicious, Jezebel and had successful features in Al-Jazeera and WORN Journal; and

the host of Quebec A.M., who received the CBC/Radio-Canada Fellowship. Prior to working for the CBC, Caron freelanced and was a regular contributor to Shameless Magazine, Racialicious, Jezebel and had successful features in Al-Jazeera and WORN Journal; and

Anna Mehler Paperny, an award-winning reporter with Reuters, who received the St. Clair Balfour Fellowship. Previously, Paperny worked at The Globe and Mail and developed globalnews.ca's award-winning Investigative Data Desk.

Additionally, the following previously announced fellowship recipients were recognized at the event.

The CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program , established to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders, provides a unique opportunity for early-career Black journalists to be hosted for six months at a newsroom with award partners The Globe and Mail, CBC/Radio-Canada, CTV News and the Investigative Journalism Bureau (IJB). The 2023 fellowship recipients are:





, established to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders, provides a unique opportunity for early-career Black journalists to be hosted for six months at a newsroom with award partners Mail, CBC/Radio-Canada, CTV News and the Investigative Journalism Bureau (IJB). The 2023 fellowship recipients are: Daniel Reale-Chin, the inaugural CJF- Globe and Mail Black Journalism Fellowship;





the inaugural CJF- Black Journalism Fellowship;

Mzwandile Poncana, the CJF-IJB Black Investigative Journalism Fellowship. With thanks to sponsors Gerry Gotfrit and Unifor;





the With thanks to sponsors Gerry Gotfrit and Unifor;

Leïla Ahouman, the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;





the

Serena Lopez , the CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship. With thanks to sponsor BMO Financial Group; and





the With thanks to sponsor BMO Financial Group; and

Rahma Shafi , the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship . With thanks to sponsor Aritzia.





the . With thanks to sponsor Aritzia. The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships , established to foster better comprehension of Indigenous issues, went to Sara Kanutski , journalist and producer with CBC Thunder Bay, Tchadas Leo, a multimedia video reporter for CHEK News in Victoria, B.C. and Tanner Isaac , a student journalist exploring the stories of missing persons from Indigenous communities. CBC News will host the three recipients for one month at its Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg . With thanks to award sponsor Sobeys Inc.





, established to foster better comprehension of Indigenous issues, went to journalist and producer with CBC Thunder Bay, a multimedia video reporter for CHEK News in and a student journalist exploring the stories of missing persons from Indigenous communities. CBC News will host the three recipients for one month at its Indigenous Unit in . With thanks to award sponsor Sobeys Inc. The Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award , which provides an early-career photojournalist with the opportunity to spend six weeks at The Canadian Press head office in Toronto , went to Spencer Colby , an Ottawa -based photojournalist and videographer. The award is co-presented by The Canadian Press and supported by Sony.





, which provides an early-career photojournalist with the opportunity to spend six weeks at head office in , went to an -based photojournalist and videographer. The award is co-presented by The Canadian Press and supported by Sony. The twenty-seventh Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship went to Rachel Pulfer , Executive Director of Journalists for Human Rights. This fellowship is funded by a publicly subscribed permanent endowment in memory of Martin Wise Goodman , the late President of Toronto Star Newspapers. Ms. Pulfer will join the eighty-sixth class of Nieman Fellows at Harvard University . The fellowship carries a stipend for living expenses and payment of fees to Harvard University .

Special CJF honorees included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Haroon Siddiqui, in recognition of his 50-year career reporting or supervising coverage of Canadian news and reporting from 50 countries. Siddiqui's career has been shaped by a commitment to diversity and equality of opportunity in newsrooms and in society at large.

An award-winning journalist and broadcaster, Lisa LaFlamme was honoured with the CJF Tribute in recognition of her extraordinary career in global reporting and national news—and her significant contributions to journalism and its next generation.

The Lifetime Achievement award was presented by former Governor General the Honourable Adrienne Clarkson. Award-winning singer-songwriter Loreena McKennitt performed a song in LaFlamme's honour.

The evening also featured the CJF's annual In Memoriam tribute to journalists who have passed over the preceding year. This year, award-winning singer-songwriter Laila Biali performed her original song "Frontlines" as part of the memorial.

Farah Nasser, Global News anchor and journalist, hosted the awards ceremony.

The CJF is grateful for the generous support of presenting sponsor CIBC.

The CJF also thanks sponsors Google News Initiative, Telus Communications Inc., Labatt Breweries of Canada, Rogers, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Sobeys Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., KPMG Canada, CTV News, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, Citizen Relations, General Motors of Canada, Intact Financial, Apple News, Blakes, CPP Investments, Jackman Foundation, The Balsillie Family Foundation, Canadian Women's Foundation, Canadian Bankers Association, CDPQ, Centre for International Governance Innovation, The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Longview Communications and Public Affairs, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Power Corporation of Canada, Thomson Reuters, TKB Hanna & Associates Ltd., Torys LLP, Massey College in the University of Toronto and Zai Mamdani.

Thanks also to Porter Airlines, The Globe and Mail, MLSE, Fairmont Royal York, The Canadian Press, Bespoke Productions, and CISION for their in-kind contributions.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) fosters excellence in journalism through the support and recognition of emerging and experienced journalists and their organizations and enhances the public's understanding of fact-based journalism. The CJF facilitates dialogue about the role of journalism in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for journalism in the digital era through its J-Talks public speakers series, which are hosted at venues across Canada and online. The Foundation recognizes excellence in journalism through its prestigious awards programs, which are showcased at the CJF's annual gala. Through its fellowships programs, the Foundation provides opportunities for journalism education, training and research to encourage a diverse Canadian media.#CJFawards

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Media Contact Information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected], www.cjf-fjc.ca