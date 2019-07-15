The Global Fishery Forum Discussed the Present and Future of the Fishing Sector

At the "Оcean of opportunities: Nature, economy and people" plenary session, Mr. Patrushev, Ilya Shestakov, Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo), ministers and heads of sectoral agencies of leading fishing powers, heads of major fishery organizations and of Russian regions discussed key issues and challenges in global fishing and economic, environmental and social matters.

Experts raised topical issues at the panels:

Important agreements were signed: a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture between the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Cambodia and Rosrybolovstvo is one of them.

At its 13,200 sq.m. venue, the Seafood Expo presented the fishery complex full cycle featuring 335 companies, including 151 foreign ones, seven national booths from Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Morocco, Turkey, China and Spain, and 12 joint booths from Russian regions; a Retail Centre business zone for talks between manufacturers and retail chains.

Glavrybvod and Rosrybolovstvo named the winners of the FishCorr all-Russia journalists' competition.

Ahead of Fisherman's Day, Head of Rosrybolovstvo presented awards to fishery veterans and the best employees of Russia's fishery complex.

At the Pella Leningrad Shipbuilding Facility, a ceremony attended by Mr. Patrushev, Mr. Shestakov and other honoured guests was held to launch the Scorpio freezer trawler.

Rosrybolovstvo is the Forum's organizer; the Roscongress Foundation is the operator.

The official website: fishexpoforum.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946972/Global_Fishery_Forum_2019.jpg

SOURCE Roscongress Foundation

For further information: Anna Ivanova, media@roscongress.org, +7-(812)-406-7709, http://fishexpoforum.com

Related Links

http://fishexpoforum.com

