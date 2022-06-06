The Glenlivet and CoinSmart Bring Whisky and Crypto Together in Unique Partnership in Canada

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S/

Just in time for Father's Day, the partnership kicks off with free crypto for Glenlivet purchasers in Ontario and British Columbia

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT); (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform, and The Glenlivet, an iconic single-malt Scotch whisky from the renowned distillery near Ballindalloch in Moray, Scotland, have collaborated in a unique initiative to support the release of Glenlivet's 14-year-old whisky.

The collaboration will take place in both Ontario and British Columbia. To kick off the partnership, CoinSmart will be offering some cryptocurrency to Glenlivet's patrons by placing redemption codes on Glenlivet packaging.

The on-pack activity will enable consumers in British Columbia to enjoy a gift of cryptocurrency, with any purchase of a number of Glenlivet SKUs, including the new 14 year old special edition whisky, while customers in Ontario will get a similar offering when buying Glenlivet SKUs including Founders Reserve, 12-year old and 15-year-old whisky, and Caribbean Cask Single Malt.

By marrying the two powerful brands, CoinSmart and Glenlivet will allow purchasers to experience the union of tradition and innovation by appreciating the finest spirits and exploring the world of digital assets. After scanning the QR code on a Glenlivet bottle sleeve and entering their unique promo code on the CoinSmart website, consumers will receive an initial deposit of Bitcoin as a gift, which they will then be able to exchange to any of the other digital assets traded on the CoinSmart platform, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL), among others.

We are delighted to partner with such an iconic whisky known the world over," said CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman. "This partnership -- a first of its kind in Canada -- celebrates Glenlivet's newest single malt while giving Glenlivet enthusiasts the gift of crypto. At CoinSmart we want to make cryptocurrencies accessible by providing a best-in-class and highly secure platform. Glenlivet provides quality scotch through its best-in-class distillery and has become one of the best-selling single malt brands in the world. It is a natural fit."

"We are excited to announce our partnership with CoinSmart for the launch of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old," said Giancarlo Gallucci, The Glenlivet Canada. "As The Glenlivet continues to break stereotypes in the single malt category, CoinSmart's platform unlocks the potential for innovative cryptocurrency offerings to our retail consumers."

More information on the promotional offer can be found at https://www.coinsmart.com/blog/glenlivet/

About CoinSmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

