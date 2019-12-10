The German LKA and Nanalysis Announce Joint Product Development Collaboration

Dr. Christian Vidal, Chief Chemist and Project Leader of the mobile laboratory, of the LKA said "We need a technical solution for our laboratory vehicle that allows us the rapid and reliable identification of unknown street drug samples directly on-scene. With the increasing prevalence of designer drugs, we recognize the classical repertoire of forensic measurement technology reaches its limits. Previous characterization techniques have been ineffective in identifying the large variety of synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances. It is not uncommon that suppliers in the drug scene partially alter the molecular structure of the drug such that the intoxicating effect of the drug is maintained but it evades detection by existing analytical techniques. Thereby, the collaboration with Nanalysis is of high interest for us: the compact Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometer will be integrated into our mobile lab and can be employed directly at a crime scene. Together with Nanalysis, we are now developing a specialized database of NMR signatures with which we can identify illicit drugs like by a fingerprint, regardless of small structural modifications. The analysis will be rapid and automated; thus, we expect a significant benefit to both, the safety of the police forces deployed and our country."

Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis added, "Our vision for compact NMR has always been about accessibility, automation, and ease of use of this gold standard technique. There are numerous commercial applications for this technique, which is the benchmark in analytical instrumentation and molecular structure identification. We believe that partnering with law enforcement to help keep our streets safe aligns with our company's core values as well as our strategic business objectives. We are particularly pleased to be working with LKA of Lower Saxony in Germany, as they are a forward-looking organization committed to innovation. In addition to providing law enforcement with an immediate level of analysis without network access, there is also the possibility to use the cloud for more sophisticated processes and analyses, and this constitutes a potential software-as-a-service opportunity for Nanalysis in the future."

About the Kriminaltechnisches Institut of the Landeskriminalamtes of Lower Saxony

As an analogy to the other 15 German states, the Landeskriminalamt of Lower Saxony (LKA NI) is a state authority of the Lower Saxonian police with central office functions, which carries out criminal police duties at state level. The forensic Institute (Kriminaltechnisches Institut, KTI) is part of the LKA NI and its major task is performing forensic investigations and identification of the collected evidence in criminal investigations upon request from the investigating police department or by public prosecutors. The LKA NI's findings are reported to the requesting entity and officially enter the investigation file as judiciary evidence in event that the case is tried.

For two years, the LKA NI has been developing the first vehicle of its kind in Germany. The "lab on four wheels" is a joint development with the central police department (Zentrale Polizeidirektion, ZPD). It allows the LKA team to start working directly at the operation site. First samples can be analyzed and evaluated directly on-scene.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI' and in Germany with ticker symbol 'FRA:1N1'. The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first fully featured portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens, and the company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. The Company recently announced that it will begin selling a 100 MHz device in early 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful non-cryogen, permanent magnet NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used by chemical professionals in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

