THE GENERAL GOVERNOR OF CANADA ANNOUNCED AS CCDI'S 2023 UNCONFERENCE KEYNOTE SPEAKER

This year's UnConference is titled "The future of DEI: Pause. Reflect. Project."

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) proudly announced the General Governor of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon as keynote speaker for the 2023 UnConference, one of the main DEI events in Canada, taking place on March 1 and 2.

Ms. Simon is the first Indigenous governor general since Confederation and has devoted her career to promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and reconciliation within Canada. She has attained national and international recognition for her work on Arctic and Indigenous issues and as an advocate for Inuit rights and culture, and has engaged in public service through her roles as Ambassador for Circumpolar Affairs and Canadian Ambassador to Denmark.

Anne-Marie Pham, CCDI's Chief Executive Officer highlighted the relevant experience Ms. Simon brings in nation-to-nation dialogue and fostering cross-cultural understanding, key components in the development of a diverse and inclusive society. "Her commitment to human rights and championing of social justice initiatives make her the ideal keynote speaker for our UnConference event. We feel honoured to count with her participation," commented Ms. Pham.

The UnConference is an immersive and collaborative event that encourages people with an interest in diversity, equity, and inclusion to break away from the boredom of traditional conferences offering a high degree of participation. This year's UnConference will be delivered as an immersive and interactive virtual experience over two half-days. To register and access the list of speakers and the agenda, please visit https://ccdi.ca/unconference.

The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is a forward-looking national charity with research and learning woven into its DNA. Founded by experienced diversity and inclusion professionals, CCDI's mission is to help workplaces, schools and communities be inclusive and free of prejudice and discrimination. CCDI offers education and resources to generate awareness, dialogue and action to help people to recognize diversity as an asset and not an obstacle.

